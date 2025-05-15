Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Watch Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Australia's watch market, valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% reaching USD 2.51 billion by 2033

This growth is driven by increased consumer spending on luxury and smartwatches, rising disposable income, and the trend toward fashion accessories. The market encompasses various segments including quartz, electronic, and mechanical watches, catering to men, women, and unisex categories, across luxury and non-luxury price ranges distributed via hypermarkets, convenience stores, and online platforms.

Watches in Australia are integral, combining functionality with fashion. Luxury watches are a status symbol, attracting collectors and enthusiasts with brands like Rolex and Tag Heuer. Conversely, smartwatches are gaining popularity for their fitness and connectivity features, aligning with the active Australian lifestyle. Demand for premium, eco-friendly, and technologically advanced watches continues to escalate, bolstered by online sales and co-branding strategies. The Australian smartwatch sector is expanding, fueled by a rising focus on health and seamless tech integration. Leading brands like Apple, Samsung, and Garmin dominate this space, offering models with health-tracking capabilities.

Google's partnership with Fitbit enhances this growth, aiming to optimize healthcare insights through wearable tech. This reflects a broader trend towards health and wellness, propelling smartwatch adoption. Luxury watch demand persists with brands like Rolex and Omega appealing to Australians seeking status and craftsmanship. The digital retail boom, with platforms like Amazon and eBay, fosters accessibility, driving market penetration. Australia's e-commerce growth enhances customer experiences through virtual try-ons and influencer marketing, supporting both affordable and luxury watch sales.

Challenges include competition from smartphones and wearable tech like fitness bands that offer multi-functional capabilities, reducing reliance on traditional wristwatches. Furthermore, counterfeit and grey market sales pose risks, eroding brand trust and revenue. Combating these issues requires enhanced brand protection and consumer education. Electronic watches, encompassing smart, digital, and hybrid types, are thriving due to features like fitness tracking and contactless transactions. The mechanical watch market remains robust, with brands like Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet appealing to collectors.

Quartz watches dominate the mid-range segment, offering reliability and affordability from brands like Seiko and Casio. Regional market segments reveal diverse preferences: men's watches range from high-end to casual sports designs, luxury watches maintain strong demand, and convenience stores cater to impulse buyers seeking budget-friendly options. Online platforms enhance market reach, featuring a spectrum of watches that satisfy diverse consumer needs.

Key players driving this market landscape include Seiko Holdings Corporation, Casio Computer Co. Ltd, Timex Group, Rolex SA, Compagnie Financiere Richemont S.A, The Swatch Group Ltd, and Citizen Watch Co. Ltd., among others. These leaders continue to innovate, ensuring sustained growth in Australia's dynamic watch market.

