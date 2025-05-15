Enhertu Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029, 2034F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Enhertu market report offers a comprehensive analysis, covering market size, growth potential, regional breakdowns, and competitive landscape. It highlights HER2-positive breast cancer's rising prevalence driving market growth, advancements in targeted therapies, and increased demand for personalized medicine. Key players include AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo, with notable research expanding Enhertu's indications beyond breast cancer. North America leads the market, while Asia Pacific is poised for rapid growth. This report is essential for understanding current trends and future opportunities in the Enhertu market, including strategic developments and revenue insights.

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enhertu Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Enhertu market is undergoing substantial transformation driven by its focus on addressing specific cancer types with targeted therapies. This comprehensive market analysis highlights key factors such as market size, growth potential, and detailed segmentation across major regions and countries. It provides historical data and predicts future growth trajectories, focusing on competitive landscapes, emerging trends, and strategic market developments.

Historically, market growth was accelerated by the increasing prevalence of HER2-positive breast cancer, rising disposable incomes, and advances in diagnostic capacities for this condition. Looking ahead, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, increased R&D investments, and improved treatment options are expected to further propel market expansion. Key trends for the forecast period include the rising frequency of drug launches, growing use of combination and targeted therapies, and a focus on personalized medicine. Moreover, the development and approval of biosimilars and combination therapies are set to play a crucial role.

Breast cancer prevalence is a significant driver for market growth. Factors such as aging populations, genetic predispositions, lifestyle changes, environmental exposures, and advanced screening practices contribute to rising breast cancer cases. Enhertu combines chemotherapy with HER2-targeted therapies, significantly improving outcomes for patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. According to Breast Cancer Now, the number of individuals living post-breast cancer diagnosis in the UK is projected to double from 600,000 in 2023 to approximately 1.2 million by 2030, further driving the demand for Enhertu.

A notable trend in the market is the expansion of Enhertu's indications through clinical trials. In addition to HER2-positive breast cancer, these trials aim to explore Enhertu's potential in treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and colorectal cancer. The DESTINY-Breast06 Phase 3 trial results, announced by Daiichi Sankyo and AstraZeneca in April 2024, highlighted significant improvements in progression-free survival for HR-positive, HER2-low metastatic breast cancer patients. This marks the first major benefit observed from a HER2-directed therapy for such patients.

In November 2024, Daiichi Sankyo forged a $300 million licensing agreement with Alteogene to develop a subcutaneous form of Enhertu, utilizing Alteogene's proprietary technology for a more convenient patient administration route. This collaboration underscores continuous efforts to enhance Enhertu's delivery methods, increasing accessibility and improving patient convenience.

Key players in the Enhertu market include AstraZeneca Plc and Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. In 2024, North America led the market, with expectations for Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. The report covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and the Middle East and Africa, encompassing countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, the UK, the USA, and Canada.

The market for Enhertu includes the sale of lyophilized powder for injection and IV infusions. This report provides a holistic view of market revenues derived from sales, grants, or donations, focusing on both current conditions and future prospects in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Enhertu Market Characteristics

3. Enhertu Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy

4. Enhertu Market Trends and Strategies

5. Enhertu Market -Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market

6. Global Enhertu Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Enhertu PESTEL Analysis

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Enhertu Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Enhertu Historic Market Size and Growth,

6.5. Global Enhertu Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F

6.6. Global Enhertu Total Addressable Market (TAM)

7. Global Enhertu Pricing Analysis & Forecasts

8. Enhertu Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Enhertu Market, Segmentation by Indication

8.2. Global Enhertu Market, Segmentation by Treatment Line

8.3. Global Enhertu Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

9. Global Enhertu Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications

10. Enhertu Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Enhertu Market, Split by Region

10.2. Global Enhertu Market, Split by Country

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900