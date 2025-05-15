North America Cheese Powder Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 Featuring Key Players - Kerry Group, Cargill Incorporated, And Land O'lakes

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Cheese Powder Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America is witnessing substantial growth in the cheese powder market, expected to reach US$ 2.10 billion by 2033, driven by a 5.06% CAGR from 2025

North America's cheese powder market holds significant potential for growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and continuous product innovation. Key players, including Kerry Group plc., Cargill Incorporated, and Land O'Lakes, Inc., are at the forefront of this dynamic market landscape.

The rising demand for convenience foods, alongside innovations in flavor and clean-label products, is fueling this expansion. In a detailed forecast report, the market is segmented by product types such as Cheddar, Parmesan, and Blue Cheese, and applications covering snacks, bakery, and ready-to-eat meals, across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Cheese powder is a versatile ingredient used extensively in snacks like popcorn, chips, and crackers, as well as in instant meals and seasoning blends.

With the shift towards organic and natural ingredient products, there is a growing industry focus to cater to health-conscious consumers. Crucial growth drivers include the burgeoning snacking industry, where cheese powder imparts flavor and texture to a wide variety of snack products. According to SNAC International, snacking contributes to 27% of all food and beverage sales in the U.S., amounting to $28.4 billion in 2022.

Notably, the collaboration between Heinz and Cathedral City has sparked interest in premium cheese powder products. There is also a shifting preference towards clean-label and organic products, prompting manufacturers to innovate cheese powders free from artificial additives. Rumiano Cheese Co.'s Farm to School Organic Cheese Program exemplifies this trend, as does the introduction of new product lines by companies like ButterBuds, which launched a clean-label Cheddar cheese concentrate.

Despite these promising trends, the market faces challenges like volatile raw material prices affecting production costs and growing consumer preference for fresh over processed dairy products. These pressures encourage manufacturers to emphasize the nutritional and clean-label attributes of their cheese powders. The United States dominates the North American cheese powder market with a strong processed food industry, driving demand for innovative and healthier options.

Companies like Daiya are expanding into dairy-free cheese products, reflecting the growing demand for specialized dietary products. In Canada, the combination of a robust dairy industry and rising demand for packaged foods supports the growth of the cheese powder market, with creations like Little Caesars' Crazy Puffs highlighting the appeal of cheese-centric offerings. Meanwhile, Mexico is seeing a rise in Western-style convenience foods, further boosting cheese powder demand, especially in the snack sector. With the introduction of exotic cheese dips by local companies, the market is set to grow as consumers continue to explore new flavors.

