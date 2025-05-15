Ram Gopal Yadav Sparks Row With Casteist Remark On Wing Commander Vyomika Singh; CM Yogi, Maurya, Malviya Hit Back

MENAFN - IANS) Moradabad, May 15 (IANS) Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav has triggered widespread outrage with his caste-based remarks regarding Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who has been actively briefing the media on 'Operation Sindoor'.

Speaking at a party event in Bilari Tehsil, Moradabad, Yadav not only identified the caste of Vyomika Singh and other officers but also suggested the BJP was selectively targeting or ignoring officers based on perceived religious and caste backgrounds.

While referring to Wing Commander Singh, Yadav mistakenly addressed her as“Divya Singh.” After being corrected by SP MP Aditya Yadav, he went on to name Singh and other military officers, including Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Air Marshal AK Bharti, and described their caste affiliations. His remarks drew strong flak from various quarters. He has been accused of undermining the integrity and unity of the armed forces.

Yadav said: "They (referencing BJP leaders like Vijay Shah) didn't even know who Vyomika Singh is or what her caste is, nor do they know about Air Marshal AK Bharti. Otherwise, they would have abused them too. Let me tell you - Vyomika Singh belongs to the Jatav (Dalit) community from Haryana, and Air Marshal AK Bharti is a Yadav from Purnia. All three belong to the PDA segment. One was abused because they thought she was Muslim, one was assumed to be Rajput, so nothing was said, and they have no information about the third."

He further added:“This war was fought by a Muslim, a Jatav, and a Yadav. All three belong to the PDA (Picchda-backward, Dalit, Aalpsankhyak-minority) category. So, how can the BJP claim credit for this operation?”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned Yadav's comments, calling them an affront to the Indian Army's values and national unity. In a post on social media platform X, the CM stated:

"The army uniform is not seen through a casteist lens. Every soldier of the Indian Army upholds 'Rashtradharma' (national duty), not the identity of any caste or religion. The SP General Secretary's act of categorising a brave woman officer by caste is not only indicative of his party's narrow thinking but also a shameful insult to the valour of our forces and the dignity of the nation."

Targeting the SP's politics further, he added: "This is the same mindset that dares to divide even patriotism in the name of appeasement and vote-bank politics. The public will give a fitting response to this distorted casteist thinking."

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also took to X to criticise Yadav's remarks, writing: "The army is above caste and religion. Its only duty is to protect the nation. Viewing the armed forces through the prism of caste and religion reflects a petty mindset. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly emphasised women's empowerment in the armed forces. Everyone should trust his leadership."

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said on X,“Senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav used a casteist slur against Wing Commander Vyomika Singh. Such derogatory language can only be the result of a deeply hateful mindset.”