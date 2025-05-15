India’S Exports Of Goods & Services Surge 12.7 Per Cent To $73 Billion In April
The country's merchandise exports shot up by 9.03 per cent to $38.49 billion during the month with high-value electronics and engineering goods registering the highest growth.
Electronic goods exports increased by a whopping 39.51 per cent to $ 3.69 billion in April from $2.65 billion in the same month last year.
Engineering goods exports increased by 11.28 per cent to $9.51 billion during the month from $8.55 billion in April last year while gems and jewellery exports increased by 10.74 per cent to $2.5 billion from $2.26 billion.
Ready-made garments also registered a strong double digit growth of of 14.43 per cent to $ 1.37 billion during the month from $ 1.2 billion in April last year.
Similarly, rice exports increased by 13.63 per cent from $0.95 billion to $1.08 billion during the month, reflecting the better performance of the agricultural sector on the back of a better monsoon and adequate availability of fertilisers.
Marine products exports also performed well with a 17.81 per cent year-on-year increase from $0.49 billion to $0.58 billion during the month while drugs & pharmaceuticals exports grew by 2.37 per cent from 2.43 billion to $ 2.49 billion.
India's services trade imports reached $17.54 billion, up from $16.76 billion in April 2024, leaving a surplus for services trade at $17.77 billion during the month.
This helped to reduce the country's overall trade deficit as the merchandise trade deficit rose to $21.54 billion for April.
India's total imports of merchandise and services for April this year are estimated at $82.45 billion, registering a growth of 15.72 per cent over the same month last year. The overall trade deficit works out to a manageable $8.65 billion.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment