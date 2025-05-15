Here’S How Neena Gupta Is Fulfilling Her Nani Duties

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Masaba Gupta took to social media to share a heartwarming glimpse of her mother, Neena Gupta, embracing her nani duties with love and affection.

The cherished moments captured the veteran actress enjoying her role as a doting grandmother. On Thursday, Masaba posted a sweet video of Neena singing the classic song 'Dum Maro Dum' while holding the baby. Capturing this sweet moment, the fashion designer wrote,“Mozart for babies < Nani singing whatever comes to mind. It's a miracle I turned out ok. @neena_gupta.” In the video, Neena is casually dressed, cradling the baby in her arms while singing the iconic song, as Masaba lovingly captures the candid moment on camera.

Last year in October, Masaba Gupta and actor Satyadeep Misra were blessed with a baby girl. The couple announced the happy news with a joint statement on Dussehra. They also shared an adorable picture of their baby girl's feet and captioned it,“Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba and Satyadeep.”

Masaba and Satyadeep tied the knot in a private court ceremony in January 2023, surrounded by close family and friends, including Masaba's parents, Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards. In April of the same year, the couple shared the joyful news that they are expecting their first child. Neena also wrote on her Instagram handle,“Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a happier news?)”

For the unversed, Masaba's parents never tied the knot, and she was brought up by Neena. She reestablished contact with her father when she reached the age of 20. Reportedly, Neena Gupta had a short-lived relationship with West Indies cricket legend Vivian Richards during the 1980s. At that time, Richards was married but separated and was a father to two children.