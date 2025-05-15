Mendoza Impact Invests $250K In Prosperos To Improve Financial Access For All

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are so excited to support the Prosperos team. Financial access at all levels is the bedrock for a healthy economy, and Prosperos is already delivering on that promise in the early stage. Any family making a wage deserves financial inclusion, and real impact is getting all American workers the financial mobility to grow into our economy." - Mendoza Impact founder Senofer Mendoza

Financial access at all levels is the bedrock for a healthy economy, and Prosperos is delivering on that promise.

Post thi

"With Prósperos, our customers have access to bank accounts with no minimum balances, no monthly fees, and no fees for depositing their paychecks or using their credit card for payments. With our financial platform, a family can save over $1000 each year in fees for banking services." - Vinay Pai, CEO and Cofounder, Prósperos.

"As the son of immigrants, I saw firsthand how lack of financial access holds families back. My father had to pay over 10% of his wages just to cash his checks and send money home to our family in Mexico. With Prósperos, we have the opportunity to change that-to help Latinos save their hard-earned money, build credit, and take meaningful steps toward financial security and opportunity." - Salvador Chavez, COO and Cofounder, Prósperos.

In a year known for sluggish capital deployments, this stands out as a break from the norm and a call to action for investors to stand up to support new founders. As the first check from the nonprofit born out of Mendoza Ventures's best practices, this sets the tone for a strong impact framework for Mendoza Impact.

Prosperos

Prósperos leverages modern financial technology with a vision of delivering a simple, convenient mobile financial platform to the 400M Latinos in the Western hemisphere. Say goodbye to fees for cashing checks and sending money. And say hello to a platform that allows you to build a prosperous financial future for your family. Together, we will all prosper. Welcome to Prósperos!

Mendoza Impact

Mendoza Impact was started as the philanthropic arm of the Mendoza family. Having deployed over $30M to successful diverse founders through their VC fund Mendoza Ventures, they believe that the funding discrepancy isn't a pipeline problem– it's a capital commitment problem. As a result of this gap in commitments, in 2023 they founded Mendoza Impact to create opportunity for all Americans by empowering and funding the next generation of founders, funders, and fellows to impact their communities.

Mendoza Impact is a registered 501(c)(3) Non-Profit.

SOURCE Prosperos, Inc.