Redragon Launches The Galatin Pro K719 Wireless Gasket Gaming Keyboard - A Compact Powerhouse With Smart Info Display

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redragon, a pioneer in premium gaming and productivity peripherals, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the K719 Wireless Gasket Mechanical Keyboard. Designed for gamers, creators, and professionals seeking a seamless blend of performance and aesthetics, the K719 redefines modern keyboard engineering with groundbreaking features and meticulous attention to detail.

A Smart Display That's More Than Just a Gimmick

At the heart of the K719 is the 1.14" Hype Screen TFT Info Display - a practical and dynamic hub for real-time keyboard data. Users have praised its ability to show connection modes, battery levels, and even display fun custom GIFs. The screen isn't just decorative - it's functional, helping users quickly verify wireless modes and settings without software.

Smooth Switching with Tri-Mode Connectivity

The tri-mode connection (USB-C wired, 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 3.0/5.0) ensures seamless switching between devices. While some noted the selector could be improved in terms of tactile feedback, the connection itself is fast and reliable , with near-instant transition between modes.

A Thocky, Creamy Typing Dream

Featuring custom Mint Mambo linear switches and 5-layer sound dampening , users rave about the K719's sound profile: crisp, thocky, yet softened and satisfying. The typing experience is consistent across the board, with excellent stabilizers right out of the box - no additional tuning needed.

Tactile Knob, Zero Hassle

The multi-function knob adds both convenience and flair. Users enjoy tactile steps while rotating, making it easy to adjust volume, backlight brightness, or lighting effects - all without diving into software.

Built for Comfort and Style

The 95-key compact layout offers full-size functionality while saving desk space. The Jade Cloud color scheme has been praised as "soothing and office-friendly," standing out without feeling flashy. Though made from durable plastic, the case is solid, and flex is minimal - a result of the gasket-mounted structure and smart internal engineering.

Availability

The Redragon K719 is now available at redragonshop and select retail partners worldwide.

About Redragon

Redragon is a trusted global provider of high-performance gaming peripherals, delivering innovative design and exceptional value for gamers, creators, and professionals.

Media Contact:

Marketing Team

Email: [email protected]

Website:

Official Social Media

Youtube

Instagram

Facebook

X

Discord

SOURCE Redragon

