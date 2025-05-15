Redragon Launches The Galatin Pro K719 Wireless Gasket Gaming Keyboard - A Compact Powerhouse With Smart Info Display
LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redragon, a pioneer in premium gaming and productivity peripherals, announces the launch of its latest innovation, the K719 Wireless Gasket Mechanical Keyboard. Designed for gamers, creators, and professionals seeking a seamless blend of performance and aesthetics, the K719 redefines modern keyboard engineering with groundbreaking features and meticulous attention to detail.
A Smart Display That's More Than Just a Gimmick
At the heart of the K719 is the 1.14" Hype Screen TFT Info Display - a practical and dynamic hub for real-time keyboard data. Users have praised its ability to show connection modes, battery levels, and even display fun custom GIFs. The screen isn't just decorative - it's functional, helping users quickly verify wireless modes and settings without software.
Smooth Switching with Tri-Mode Connectivity
The tri-mode connection (USB-C wired, 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 3.0/5.0) ensures seamless switching between devices. While some noted the selector could be improved in terms of tactile feedback, the connection itself is fast and reliable , with near-instant transition between modes.
A Thocky, Creamy Typing Dream
Featuring custom Mint Mambo linear switches and 5-layer sound dampening , users rave about the K719's sound profile: crisp, thocky, yet softened and satisfying. The typing experience is consistent across the board, with excellent stabilizers right out of the box - no additional tuning needed.
Tactile Knob, Zero Hassle
The multi-function knob adds both convenience and flair. Users enjoy tactile steps while rotating, making it easy to adjust volume, backlight brightness, or lighting effects - all without diving into software.
Built for Comfort and Style
The 95-key compact layout offers full-size functionality while saving desk space. The Jade Cloud color scheme has been praised as "soothing and office-friendly," standing out without feeling flashy. Though made from durable plastic, the case is solid, and flex is minimal - a result of the gasket-mounted structure and smart internal engineering.
Availability
The Redragon K719 is now available at redragonshop and select retail partners worldwide.
About Redragon
Redragon is a trusted global provider of high-performance gaming peripherals, delivering innovative design and exceptional value for gamers, creators, and professionals.
Media Contact:
Marketing Team
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Official Social Media
Youtube
Instagram
Facebook
X
Discord
SOURCE RedragonWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment