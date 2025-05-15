San Diego Internist Dr. Farris Sandhu Prioritizes Patient Experience With New MDVIP Practice

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As an MDVIP affiliate, Dr. Sandhu maintains a smaller practice size, allowing her to devote more time to each patient with a focus on preventive care, early detection and chronic disease management. She has a special interest in women's health, nutrition and helping patients with complex medical issues, including cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Dr. Sandhu's practice offers other benefits, including same- or next-day appointments, extended visits and the ability to reach her 24/7.

"With over two decades of experience as an internal medicine physician, I've seen how personalized care and prevention can transforms lives," said Dr. Sandhu. "My new MDVIP practice enables me to offer patients the individualized attention they deserve, combining advanced diagnostics with evidence-based approaches. I treat each patient as I would my own family-with compassion and a holistic perspective that considers emotional and lifestyle factors alongside physical health."

Annual Wellness Program

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the Annual Wellness Program, a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced screenings and diagnostic tests to give a more complete view of their overall health. Using the results, Dr. Sandhu provides personalized wellness coaching and tools to help patients make better lifestyle choices, prevent disease and achieve their specific goals.

Proven Health Outcomes

Research shows that patients receiving care in MDVIP-affiliated practices experience better health outcomes compared to those in traditional primary care settings. Data from eleven peer-reviewed published studies support this, demonstrating:



79% fewer hospitalizations for Medicare patients, equating to $600 million savings in one year

72% fewer hospitalizations for commercially insured patients 40% more patients identified at risk for cardiovascular disease using advanced testing

MDVIP maintains unrivaled patient satisfaction scores and annual membership renewals consistently exceeding 90%.

About Farris Sandhu, MD

Dr. Sandhu earned her medical degree from Panjabi University in Punjab, India, and completed both her internship and Internal Medicine residency at Unity Hospital in Rochester, New York. Dr. Sandhu is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and speaks English, Hindi and Punjabi. She has held several leadership roles, most recently as president in 2024, with the San Diego Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (SAPI) and has been voted one of "San Diego's Top Doctors" by her peers. To learn more about Dr. Sandhu or to join her practice, visit .

About MDVIP

Founded in 2000, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services with a national network of more than 1,300 primary care physicians serving over 400,000 patients. The company offers medical practice solutions customized to meet the needs of doctors and patients. MDVIP is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit . Follow MDVIP on Facebook , Instagram , X and LinkedIn .

