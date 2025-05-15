SKF Announces Premier Sponsorship Of Reliable Plant

MENAFN - PR Newswire) RecondOil, Alemite, and SKF Lincoln will be featured, highlighting their lubrication solutions for industrial applications. Together, the brands have more than 300 years of experience in managing lubrication and reducing friction. They specialize in automated and easy-to-use lubrication systems, tools and equipment, and filtration systems. These proven and trusted brands help keep equipment performing efficiently and smoothly while also supporting sustainability.

SKF Lincoln will also be presenting the Lube Tower with Blaise Carrol, application engineer, and Mark Allen, senior strategic portfolio manager, on Monday, June 2 at 3:30 p.m. in Room H. Carrol and Allen will discuss how to prevent the hidden threat of submicron containments or "ghost riders" in oil. The session will detail best practices for filtration and transfer oil from barrels to storage tanks to best maintain reliability and performance.

"We are proud to be a premier sponsor at this year's Reliable Plant Conference and Exhibition," said Maria Orlando, Marketing Director, Americas. "We believe our lubrication lifetime solutions are the best in the market and this conference allows us to talk directly to plant managers to help them with all their lubrication needs. We are looking forward to connecting with and educating plant leaders on how our products reduce friction."

Reliable Plant is a four-day conference for industrial plant leaders to learn about the latest technology and information, best practices, and how to improve reliability and performance.

About SKF

Since 1907, SKF has been making some of the world's most innovative bearings, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring solutions, and services to reduce friction. Less friction means more energy saved and by reducing it, we make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy efficient, building a more sustainable future where we can all do more with less. SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2024 were SEK 98,722 million and the number of employees was 38,743.







® SKF is a registered trademark of the SKF Group.

Media Contact:

Maria Orlando

Marketing Director, Americas

[email protected]

SOURCE SKF Group