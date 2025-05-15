CVE North America Begins Construction Of Its First Solar And Battery Energy Storage System In New York State

RIVERHEAD, N.Y., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CVE North America (CVE), a leader in community solar development, commenced construction of its first solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) in New York State, located at its Riverhead Project.

The Riverhead Project, situated on a capped landfill in Riverhead, features a 7 megawatt (MW) solar array paired with a 13.6 megawatt-hour (MWh) BESS. It is expected to produce an estimated 12,000 MWh of clean energy annually, which is enough to power approximately 1,500 homes in New York.

The addition of the BESS allows excess solar energy to be stored during off-peak hours and released when demand is highest, enhancing grid performance and ensuring a more reliable local power supply, ultimately extending the benefits of clean energy to the local community.

Additionally, this project illustrates how solar development can positively impact local communities, transforming dormant properties into valuable assets that contribute economically to the area.

"The Riverhead project is a pivotal step in expanding our energy storage capabilities and demonstrates how strategic solar development can strengthen local energy systems," said Ben Dereume, technical director at CVE North America. "We're proud to partner with the Town of Riverhead to transform unproductive land into a source of clean, locally generated, renewable energy for the community."

While this marks CVE's first storage project in New York, the company has extensive expertise in solar and storage solutions, with 95 MW of installed capacity in community solar projects across Massachusetts and New York and a growing pipeline throughout the United States.

To learn more about CVE North America's solar solutions or to discover how CVE partners with communities to build reliable, land-conscious solar projects, visit .

About CVE North America:

CVE North America (CVE) is a leading independent solar power producer based in New York City. Founded in 2017, CVE is dedicated to advancing renewable energy solutions across the United States. As a subsidiary of CVE Group, CVE North America develops and operates innovative solar solutions that empower communities, strengthen energy independence, and generate long-term value for the regions it serves. The company is a Certified B Corporation and holds ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications, reflecting its commitment to quality, operational excellence, and social and environmental responsibility. Learn more at .

SOURCE CVE North America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED