Kroger Family Of Companies Hiring 15,000 Associates For Roles That Enhance The Customer Experience

CINCINNATI, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), America's grocer, today announced it is seeking to hire new associates for opportunities that enhance the customer experience in roles such as cashiers, baggers, deli bakery clerks, pharmacy technicians, Kroger delivery drivers and more.

"Led by Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit, we are hiring dedicated associates who share our commitment to be Fresh for Everyone in delivering fresh, affordable food and exceptional customer experiences," said Tim Massa, executive vice president and chief associate experience officer. "We invite future associates to make a home at Kroger and discover a fresh opportunity with competitive pay and benefits, flexible schedules and a promise to invest in your future."

Associate Spotlight

Tenniqua Hayes began her career at Kroger as an intern at a store in Detroit, Michigan. Since beginning her career at Kroger in 1996, Tenniqua has held nine positions in the company, from store management and human resources to recruiting and operations across two divisions. Today, she oversees talent acquisition in supply chain and is responsible for finding talent in distribution, fulfillment centers and manufacturing while managing a team of associates.

For Tenniqua, a career at Kroger has been a journey filled with unexpected opportunities, personal growth and a mission to lift other women.

"Reflecting on my own story, from a little girl in Detroit to a position in the corporate office, I realize the sky truly is the limit," said Tenniqua Hayes, Talent Acquisition Partner, Supply Chain and Manufacturing at Kroger. "It's been an incredible journey of growth and achievement, surpassing anything I could have imagined. As a woman in this industry, I am passionate about inspiring others to discover the vast career opportunities Kroger offers."

Working at The Kroger Family of Companies

The Kroger Co., recognized for its industry-leading benefits, culture and commitment to creating a workplace that respects and values every community, has been named a top place to work by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:INTM , was honored by Handshake for excellence in early career hiring , named a best workplace for diverse professionals by Mogul , earned recognition from Newsweek as One of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and ranked among Computerworld's Top 100 best places to work in IT.

The Kroger Family of Companies offers resources, benefits and training , to support and develop associates:



Wages & Benefits: Kroger provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement.

Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: Kroger offers tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers GED courses to Ph.D. programs. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $64 million to empower associates at the Kroger Family of Companies to further their education with 90% of the recipients being hourly associates.

Training & Development: Kroger offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity and inclusion training.

Health & Wellness: Kroger continues to support associates' safety, health and well-being. Associates have access to employee assistance programs that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offer free in-person and virtual counseling sessions.

Financial Wellness: Kroger provides access to free financial coaching as well as online tools and resources to create a savings plan, learn how to avoid common financial pitfalls and explore education to maximize company benefits. Perks & Discounts: Kroger provides flexible scheduling, discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.

Those seeking a fresh opportunity are invited to apply using the mobile-friendly candidate experience, which makes it easier than ever to find the perfect role, seamlessly apply using profile import capabilities from LinkedIn or Indeed and join our team – quickly.

Visit krogerfamilycareers to learn more about pursuing a career at Kroger.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

