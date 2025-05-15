Global Times: Ancient Village In Guangdong Province Being Transformed By Literature, Tourism

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China's Writers' Village in Dongguan has become a creative hub, hosting 97 writers and boosting tourism through literature-driven cultural projects.

Beijing, China, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In South China's Guangdong Province lies an ancient Hakka village called "China's First Village of Writers," also known as the Writers' Village. It is the place that gave the renowned Chinese writer Xue Mo endless creative inspiration over the past decade. After settling down in the village in 2010, Xue kept exploring new frontiers in literary creation with his works going to the globe.

The Writers' Village's prototype is a small literary community formed by a number of well-known writers in 2007. Attracted by the livable environment and convenient transportation, they chose to settle in the nearly 300-year-old Hakka village in the town of Zhangmutou Town in Dongguan and devoted themselves to writing.

In 2010, the local government established the brand of the Writers' Village, putting money and effort into improving the literature creation environment in order to attract more writers.

It was not until recently that the Writers' Village transformed from a conceptual idea into a physical space. The Global Times has learned from Cai Zengyu, an official from the Cultural, Sports, and Tourism Office of Zhangmutou Town that 30 million yuan ($4.15 million) has been invested into renovating a 20,000-square-meter cluster of buildings in the Guancang community in Zhangmutou Town since 2023.

The Writers' Village now features five main zones separately for artistic creation, cultural performances, public communication, leisure tourism, and scenic experiences. Cai said that the local government has implemented supportive policies including housing and creative grants, as well as a 9-million-yuan investment in third-party operational management to provide better service to writers.

Thriving literary creation

The improvement of writing environment has enabled the Writers' Village to becomg one of China's most prolific literary bases.

Dongguan is a place where it has inspired him with endless creativity, Xue Mo, vice chairman from the Writers Association of Northwest China's Gansu Province and a deputy head of the Writers' Village, told the Global Times.

As one of the first batch writers to take up residence in 2010, Xue said many of his important works were finished in Zhangmutou Town of the city in the past 10 years. Xue noted that Dongguan provides the perfect writing ecosystem - natural beauty, a rich cultural heritage, and strong government support. "This is a blessed land for writers," he said.

Novelist Chen Chongzheng was another writer attracted by the village's atmosphere. He told the Global Times that he conceived and completed the short story Against the Wind in the village. The story blends the atmosphere of both urban and rural life. "My inspiration came directly from the Writers' Village because it is exactly where the tranquility of the countryside meets the convenience of city living," he said.

Chen said the village not only provides writers with a spiritual haven, but also brings the public closer to the literary community, breaking down the barrier of "literary elitism."

"Integrating creative work with rural life exactly echoes the traditional Chinese practice of caifeng (literary fieldwork) - the idea that literature originates from the people and serves the people," he said.

As of April 2025, a total of 97 writers have settled in the village, including 65 national-level writers and critics, as well as nine former members of the China Writers Association, according to Cai.

Cai said the number of published literary works of the writers has reached nearly 700. Over 500 of these works have received awards above the municipal level, including eight Lu Xun Literature Awards, one of the most prestigious literary awards in China.

"Dongguan is a city largely made up of migrants from all over China, each bringing their own accents, memories, and views on life. These differences inevitably lead to clashes, exchanges, and integration," said Xie Youshun, professor of the Chinese Department in Sun Yat-Sen University.

Xie emphasized that the dynamic process holds great value for literary story-telling, which may explain why so many writers have gathered in Zhangmutou. "The gathering speaks to their attraction to this new way of life, which itself is a rich vein of material waiting to be explored in literature," Xie noted.

Booming cultural tourism

The thriving literary output has drawn attention to the village, promoting economic growth in Zhangmutou Town. Through the "literature plus" business model, such as "literature + film and television," "literature + tourism" and "literature + cultural souvenirs," Zhangmutou Town found its way to boost local economy.

For example, the village has collaborated with 18 top-tier media groups such as iQiyi, Huayi Brothers and Tencent Pictures to explore digital, audio, and film adaptations of writers' works.

By partnering with travel platforms such as China Travel Service and Mafengwo, the Writers' Village has linked nearby cultural and natural attractions to create themed travel experiences like educational tours and family trips and other tourism items.

Literary-themed local specialties, such as "Inspiration Water" (a loquat-flavored beverage) and "Wenzhang Zui" (a literary-themed liquor), along with calendars and music boxes, have also been launched for visitors to buy at supermarkets, hotels, bookstores, and restaurants in the village.

