Cyramza (Ramucirumab) Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The key players operating in the cyramza (ramucirumab) market is Eli Lilly and Company. North America was the largest region in the cyramza (ramucirumab) market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in cyramza (ramucirumab) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the cyramza (ramucirumab) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

This Cyramza (Ramucirumab) market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Cyramza (ramucirumab) is a monoclonal antibody used in cancer treatment. It works by targeting and inhibiting the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR-2), which helps prevent tumor blood vessel formation. Cyramza is commonly used to treat various cancers, including gastric, colorectal, and lung cancer.

The primary types of cyramza (ramucirumab) are 100mg/Box and 500mg/Box. The 100mg/Box refers to the packaging size of Cyramza, with each box containing 100 mg of the drug. This smaller packaging is typically used for patients requiring a lower dose of the medication, facilitating easier distribution and use in different medical settings. Cyramza has various applications in the treatment of advanced gastric cancer, GEJ adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung carcinoma, metastatic colorectal cancer (MCRC), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). It is utilized by end users such as hospitals, cancer treatment centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and research institutes.

The cyramza (ramucirumab) market consists of sales of cyramza (ramucirumab) iv infusion and combination therapy formulations. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The growth observed during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of colorectal cancer, increasing air pollution levels, the rising incidence of malignancies, smoking and tobacco consumption, and the growing geriatric population. Market growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as the increase in clinical trials, the expansion of cancer screening programs, growing demand for treatment, an increasing number of patients, and changing lifestyle factors. Key trends in the forecast period include the expanding applications of ramucirumab, FDA approvals, a focus on personalized medicine, the growing adoption of combination therapies, and continuous product innovation.

The increasing incidence of cancer is expected to drive the growth of the cyramza (ramucirumab) market in the coming years. Cancer is a group of diseases marked by uncontrolled cell growth and the spread of cells to other body parts. The rise in cancer cases is due to factors like an aging population, lifestyle choices, environmental exposures, improved detection, and genetic factors. Cyramza (ramucirumab) is used in cancer treatment to target and inhibit the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR-2), which helps prevent the growth of blood vessels that nourish tumors and slow cancer progression.

For example, according to a report by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare published in August 2024, Australia is projected to have around 209,000 new cancer diagnoses by 2034, up from an estimated 169,000 in 2024. This increase reflects both the growing population and rising cancer rates. Furthermore, cancer is expected to account for approximately 30% of all deaths in the country by 2024. As a result, the growing incidence of cancer is driving the expansion of the cyramza (ramucirumab) market.

A key trend in the cyramza (ramucirumab) market is the development of innovative drug therapies aimed at improving treatment for patients with advanced or metastatic cancer. Drugs like ramucirumab for hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) target specific cancer markers to slow tumor growth and improve survival rates.

