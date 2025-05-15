15 May 2025

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) held today at The Merrion Hotel, Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of the Meeting to shareholders, posted 17 April 2025. In accordance with the Listing Rules, copies of the resolutions passed at the AGM (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and Euronext Dublin where they will shortly be available for viewing at:

#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and #/oamfiling

The full voting results are set out below: