Change In The Holding Of Withsecure Corporation’S Own Shares
WithSecure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 52,224 of the company's treasury shares to the recipients of the Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2022-2024 reward shares.
Following the transfer, WithSecure Corporation holds a total of 379,666 of its own shares.
Contact information:
Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
...
