Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-15 10:31:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 May 2025, at 17:30 EEST

Change in the holding of WithSecure Corporation's own shares

WithSecure Corporation has transferred without consideration a total of 52,224 of the company's treasury shares to the recipients of the Restricted Share Plan (RSP) 2022-2024 reward shares.

Following the transfer, WithSecure Corporation holds a total of 379,666 of its own shares.

Contact information:
Laura Viita
VP, Controlling, investor relations and sustainability
WithSecure Corporation
+358 50 487 1044
...



