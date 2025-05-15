PKD-Free Alliance Appoints Kevin Schnurr To New Leadership Position

PKD-Free Alliance Appoints Kevin Schnurr as organization's first Chief Implementation and Operations Officer

The PKD-Free Alliance (PKD-Free) focuses on raising awareness about proven approaches to prevent Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) from being passed down in families.

PKD-Free Alliance announces today that Kevin Schnurr is the organization's first Chief Implementation and Operations Officer.

- Richard Kellner, Founder of the PKD-Free Alliance CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PKD-Free Alliance , a nonprofit dedicated to generational health and a PKD-free future, announces today that Kevin Schnurr is the organization's first Chief Implementation and Operations Officer. Reporting directly to Founder Richard Kellner, Kevin will play a vital leadership role and support the growth and mission of the organization. The PKD-Free Alliance provides needed support and grant funding to families seeking to use IVF and PGT-M to achieve their dream of having a PKD-free child .Kevin Schnurr joins the PKD-Free Alliance with over a decade of nonprofit leadership, patient engagement, and rare disease advocacy experience. His connection to kidney disease began in 2012 when, at 26, he faced renal failure due to Alport syndrome. After two years of dialysis treatment, Kevin received a living donor kidney transplant in 2014. These experiences drive his commitment to supporting the rare disease and kidney communities. A thought-leader in kidney health, Kevin is known for his innovative approaches and expertise, inspiring both patients and medical professionals.“May 2025 marks 11 years since I donated a kidney to my late wife Jo, who is the inspiration for the PKD-Free Alliance. This year, May represents an important moment for PKD-Free. We welcome Kevin Schnurr to our team. He is bringing to the PKD-Free Alliance the experience and knowledge we need to reach and support more families impacted by PKD. He understands our mission and how important it is to advocate for proven methods to end the disease in families,” said Richard Kellner, Founder of the PKD-Free Alliance .At Alport Syndrome Foundation, Kevin held roles from Patient Outreach Coordinator to Managing Director. There, he launched patient-centered programs and advocacy initiatives, building and expanding relationships with medical professionals, industry partners, and organizations like the National Kidney Foundation and the American Kidney Fund. Kevin is looking forward to spreading awareness at upcoming educational events including ASN Kidney Week and the National Society of Genetic Counselors (NSGC) annual meeting in November.“After being diagnosed with end-stage renal disease due to Alport syndrome in my twenties, I understand how life-changing a chronic kidney disease diagnosis can be. Serving the Alport syndrome community was an honor. During that time, I worked with thought leaders, advocacy organizations, geneticists, researchers, and key stakeholders in the kidney community. I immediately connected to PKD-Free's mission and I am prepared to use my skills and knowledge to assist impacted families,” said Kevin Schnurr.F. Jay Hall, Managing Director, and Karen Alphonse, Senior Search Solutions Leader, for led the executive recruitment process. Their thorough national search on behalf of PKD-Free Alliance marks a milestone for the organization's expanded leadership to meet its growing needs.For more information about the PKD-Free Alliance visit .-END-About PKD-Free AlliancePKD-Free Alliance is committed to enhancing generational health by ensuring a PKD-free future. PKD-Free partners with medical professionals, reproductive specialists, genetic testing providers, PKD Centers of Excellence, not-for-profits and individuals to raise awareness about the solutions for preventing PKD. The organization focuses on providing grant support to qualified financially challenged families that wish to have PKD-free children. The team at PKD-Free is committed to assisting families that want a PKD-free baby every step of the way and ensuring they have access to information and financial resources to make their dreams a reality. For more information about PKD-Free, resources and grant programs visit .

Bill Corbett Jr.

Corbett Public Relations

+1 516-428-9327

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.