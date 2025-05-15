Inneractiv Awarded 2025 Hot Company In Data Loss Prevention By Cyber Defense Magazine At The Global Infosec Awards

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- InnerActiv, the leading provider of next-generation endpoint Data Loss Prevention (eDLP) and insider threat mitigation software, is proud to announce it has been named a“Hot Company” in Data Loss Prevention by Cyber Defense Magazine in its prestigious 2025 Global Infosec Awards, presented at the RSAC Conference in San Francisco.

Now in its 13th year, the Global Infosec Awards recognize the industry's most innovative cybersecurity companies that are solving tomorrow's challenges with cutting-edge technology. With over 3,500 nominations submitted worldwide, InnerActiv's selection as a Hot Company underscores its rapid growth and game-changing impact in helping organizations detect, investigate, and stop insider threats before data is lost.

“We're thrilled and honored to receive this recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine,” said Ray Shealy, CEO of InnerActiv.“Data breaches are no longer just about firewalls and malware, they're about people. Our platform gives organizations the visibility, context, and control they need to prevent insider threats and protect what matters most: their people, their IP, and their reputation. Being a second-time recipient of an InfoSec Award makes it even more meaningful and validates the innovation our team continues to deliver.”

Unlike traditional DLP tools that focus solely on rule violations and generate high volumes of false positives, InnerActiv goes deeper, capturing user behavior, workflow context, and forensic-level detail at the endpoint. With visual forensic trail, behavioral heatmaps, and flexible intervention tools, InnerActiv helps security, HR, and compliance teams work together to proactively mitigate risk in real time.

Built for the Zero Trust Era

As companies embrace hybrid work and adopt Zero Trust architectures, insider risk has become one of the top concerns for CISOs and compliance leaders. According to recent industry reports, insider-related incidents have increased by over 44% in the past two years and cost organizations an average of $17.4 million annually.

“InnerActiv stood out because it represents the future of Data Loss Prevention-behavioral, forensic, and collaborative,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.“They're not just detecting problems-they're helping companies prevent them by understanding and solving them before they escalate. That's the kind of innovation our judges look for.”

About InnerActiv

InnerActiv is a cybersecurity company that helps organizations prevent data loss and stop insider threats by protecting what matters most: your people, your data, and your reputation.

Trusted by Fortune 1000 companies and public-sector agencies, InnerActiv's platform detects risky behavior at the endpoint, uncovering fraud , policy violations, and data misuse in real time. Unlike traditional tools that miss subtle signals or create noise, InnerActiv connects user actions with context, so security teams can see what's happening, understand why, and respond with confidence. With InnerActiv, you don't just protect information, you build confidence, resilience, and trust from the inside out.

