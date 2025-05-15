Introducing At Upfronts, The Execs Collect Show: Where Tech Business Titans Turn Passion Into Investment

Execs Collect Interview Heritage Auctions at Toy Fair

- Fanny Dunagan, CEO, Tech Legacies, Co-HostDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MAP Digital Network and Tech Legacies are proud to unveil The Execs Collect Show, an extraordinary new series that explores the fascinating intersection of elite business leaders and high-demand collectibles. Featuring top executives who have mastered the art of collecting investment-grade memorabilia-sports, artifacts, pop culture treasures, rare coins, and more-The Execs Collect Show offers viewers an unprecedented look at this growing trend and business of collecting. The upfronts are off to an interesting start for the media industry, with political media attacks, tariffs and stock market uncertainty leading the way to nervousness and flexibility for all parties.“Rolling out new shows with this as the background has led to major New York media companies responding with spin-offs and more comedy, sports, superhero, animation shows that will positively influence the hot sports and pop culture collectibles market” says Jacob R. Miles III of Miles Analysts Partners and the co-host of the Execs Collect Show.Monday marks the beginning of upfront week, the annual ritual of programmers pitching advertising buyers. The theme for this year is flexibility given the level of uncertainty in the marketplace.NBCUniversal, Fox, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount are still leading the way, though they continue to face stiff competition in the form of Amazon, Netflix and YouTube. The three tech giants will all take part in the main upfronts week in person for the second straight year.The Execs Collect show brings to upfronts the opportunity to tap into the growing passion for sports and pop culture collectibles-partner with us! Be part of the collectible revolution-advertise with The Execs Collect Show!Auction House Partnerships Exclusive Investment Insights for the first time, The Execs Collect Show collaborates with leading auction houses, studios and private collectors to highlight:Record-breaking sales – Inside stories of executives who have turned rare collectibles into multi-million-dollar investments.Exclusive collections and auction access – Featuring behind-the-scenes bidding wars and private collection acquisitions from industry legends and entertainment studios.Market trends and valuation strategies – Expert analysis on collectibles markets, helping viewers understand the financial impact of the collectible asset class."Execs Collect showcases how top tech, entertainment and business entrepreneurs and executives combine business acumen and nostalgia with their passion for collecting said Fanny Dunagan, Host of Tech Legacies and the Execs Collect Show."Through strategic partnerships with major auction houses, entertainment studios, tech leaders, individual collectors and investors, this series offers an unparalleled look at collectibles as both an art and an industry.Jacob R. Miles III, the Prince of Play, of Miles Analysts Partners, CEO of MAP Digital Network, added: "From iconic sports memorabilia to vintage toys, pop culture artifacts, The Execs Collect Show redefines collecting as an exciting trip down memory lane in the high-stakes business of collectibles."Unmatched Digital Engagement for Viewers and Sponsors Beyond television, The Execs Collect Show introduces an interactive digital experience to engage collectors, investors, and business leaders alike:Live bidding events and exclusive auction streams – Giving audiences real-time access to some of the world's most in demand collectibles auctions.Digital community and discussion forums – Viewers can connect with executives, collectors, and industry experts.Augmented reality collectibles showcase – Bringing rare collectibles history to life with immersive digital previews and expert commentary.Strategic Sponsorship and Brand Integration With a highly targeted audience of professionals, investors, and serious collectors, Execs Collect Show offers premium advertising and partnership placements:Custom brand integrations with featured collectibles and related industry firmsStrategic ad placements for financial services, luxury brands, and auction platformsExclusive sponsorship of digital engagement features like live auctions, streams and collector forums"The Execs Collect Show isn't just a show-it's a growing trend and business movement that bridges history, passion, entertainment and investment, their digital expansion and auction partnerships will connect collectors, sponsors, and audiences in new and engaging ways." said, Jeremy Allen of Heritage Auctions.Slated for television and streaming slots on television and streaming outlets, The Execs Collect Show is poised to captivate audiences interested in sports, pop culture, tech and entertainment execs, celebrities, entrepreneurs, collectors, and investors worldwide.For sponsorship opportunities, advertising partnerships, or exclusive previews, Contact Fanny Dunagan or Jacob Miles atThe Execs Collect Show – Where Collecting Becomes an exciting trip down memory lane in the High-Stakes Business of Collecting.

Behind the scenes of Tech Legacies' Execs CollectTM Show, Star Wars, tech, toys and pop culture collectables with Jacob R. Miles III, the Prince of Play

