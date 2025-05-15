Creter Group Names Five Nonprofit Winners For Complimentary Leadership And Team Effectiveness Training

Creter Group celebrates 20 years of providing learning & development services by giving back to nonprofits

Selected organizations to receive customized development programs as part of Creter Group's 20th Anniversary celebration

- Christine Creter, founder & CEONEW FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Creter Group (cretergroup ), a provider of tailored learning and development services, is proud to announce the five nonprofit organizations selected to receive complimentary leadership or team effectiveness training in honor of its 20th anniversary.The winners-Children's Rights, Josephine's Place, HealthFirst Family Care Center, Look, Listen, Learn TV, and OASIS-represent a diverse group of mission-driven organizations serving communities across the country. Each will receive a customized Insights Discovery learning session to support the growth of their teams and leaders.“These organizations are doing vital work, often with limited resources and limitless dedication,” said Christine Creter, Founder and CEO of Creter Group.“We're honored to stand alongside them and provide tools that strengthen their teams, amplify their efforts, and support their long-term sustainability. This initiative is about sharing what we know helps organizations thrive-especially those working so hard to uplift others.”Meet the RecipientsChildren's Rights (childrensrights). A national advocacy organization focused on protecting the rights and well-being of children in foster care and other public systems. Through legal and policy work, Children's Rights addresses mental health, racial justice, immigration, education, and youth justice.Josephine's Place (josephinesplace). Based in Elizabeth, NJ, Josephine's Place is a safe haven where women come to learn, grow, and connect. Offering a range of classes, workshops, and personal development programs, the organization empowers women to realize their potential and build stronger families and communities.HealthFirst Family Care Center (healthfirstfr). Located in Fall River, MA, HealthFirst is a federally qualified health center providing comprehensive medical, dental, and behavioral health services to underserved populations. Their commitment to equitable care supports the health and well-being of thousands of individuals each year.Look, Listen, Learn TV (looklistenandlearn). An educational media program designed to celebrate and reflect the brilliance of Black, Indigenous, and children of color. Through culturally responsive, high-quality programming, Look, Listen & Learn nurtures early learning and identity development in a joyful and accessible way.OASIS – A Haven for Women and Children (oasisnj). Operating in Paterson, NJ, Oasis works to break the cycle of poverty through programs that feed, clothe, educate, and empower women and children in need. Oasis delivers comprehensive support for families, offering GED and ESL classes as well as after-school programs and food distribution.A 20th Anniversary InitiativeSince 2005, Creter Group has helped companies and nonprofits strengthen their leadership, improve team dynamics, and create more resilient and productive organizations. With clients across industries ranging from healthcare to entertainment, Creter Group brings a human-centered approach to learning that is practical, inclusive, and results-focused.As part of its anniversary initiative, the firm invited nonprofits to apply for a no-cost learning session tailored to their team's goals. Winners were selected through a combination of application review and a live lottery drawing conducted in April 2025.About the Training ProgramEach nonprofit will receive an Insights Discovery session customized to their leadership or team development needs. The sessions, which can be delivered virtually or in person, will help participants better understand their communication styles, improve collaboration, and build trust within their teams. Programs will be delivered throughout the remainder of 2025.“This year is a celebration not just of our work, but of the community of learners and leaders we've had the privilege to serve,” added Creter.“These nonprofits are building brighter futures for the people they serve. It's our privilege to support the people behind those missions.”About Creter GroupCreter Group is a woman-owned learning and development firm based in New Fairfield, Connecticut. Since 2005, the company has worked with clients around the world to build stronger teams, foster innovation, and achieve measurable results through strategic learning and development initiatives. A member of the Association for Talent Development, Creter Group is an accredited Insights distributor and specializes in leadership development, team effectiveness, and employee engagement solutions. Learn more at cretergroup.

Joanna Ribisi

Creter Group

+19082336265 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

20th Anniversary Giveaway

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.