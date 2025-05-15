‘Politics On Army’: Jagdambika Pal Slams Congress Over ‘Jai Hind Yatra’

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) BJP MP Jagdambika Pal on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party for "politicising" the Indian Armed Forces. His comments come in the wake of the Congress launching its 'Jai Hind Yatra' and announcing a series of events such as 'Jai Hind Sabhas' across the country.

BJP also launched 'Tiranga Yatra', a campaign to honour the valour of the armed forces and instil a sense of national pride and unity. The Yatra, currently underway in multiple states, aims to showcase the bravery of the Indian Army and reinforce a message of national solidarity.

Pal asserted that the Congress's patriotic campaign is superficial and inconsistent, especially when juxtaposed with the statements made by their own leaders.

“They are doing politics on the army,” Pal told IANS.

“On one hand, they claim to support the government and the armed forces, but when their own MP, Shashi Tharoor, praises the bravery of our soldiers or the government's handling of the situation, he is warned not to cross the 'Lakshman Rekha.' What kind of support is this? It clearly shows their appeasement mindset.”

He added that the Congress's dual stance reveals its true character.

“If you truly support the armed forces, then why question your own leader for appreciating them? The Congress party is only pretending to stand with the nation-it is all political optics,” Pal said.

Reacting to the Opposition's criticism over the ceasefire decision with Pakistan, Pal dismissed the notion that the Indian government acted under pressure.

“Look at what happened in Pahalgam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that it's not just the terrorists who will be targeted, but also their handlers. That is exactly what Operation Sindoor did. The Indian Army destroyed nine terror hideouts, including key launching pads and headquarters of groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba,” he stated.

Pal further condemned Pakistan for allegedly rewarding families of slain terrorists.

“Reports suggest that Masood Azhar's family members are being compensated with Rs 1 crore each. That's Rs 14 crore being distributed to terrorists' families. Pakistan is not distancing itself from terrorism; it's nurturing it with state support,” he said.

He warned that if Pakistan continues to support terrorism, future terrorist activities could trigger stronger military responses.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear-if there's another terror attack, there will be a war, and Pakistan will face the consequences.”

Responding to Opposition demands for a special session on the Pahalgam terror attack, Pal emphasised the need for unity, not division.

“Instead of supporting the armed forces, some leaders are raising questions. The all-party meeting after Operation Sindoor was an important step. Even NCP leader Sharad Pawar acknowledged the sensitivity of the issue. Eleven Pakistani airbases, jails, and runways were destroyed. This is a moment to stand with our army, not politicise their bravery,” Pal concluded.