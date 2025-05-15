ENERGYRE AND GOOGLE SIGN AGREEMENT FOR 600 MW OF SOLAR ENERGY

Second Agreement Ramps Up Total Commitment Between energyRe and Google to More Than 1GW

HOUSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- energyRe, an American-led developer of large-scale renewable energy projects, has signed a renewable energy agreement which allows Google to invest in and purchase Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) from a portfolio of more than 600 MW of new solar and solar with storage projects being developed by energyRe in South Carolina. This marks Google's second collaboration with energyR , which combined will enable over 1 GWac of new clean capacity to the grid.

This agreement supports both the region's energy needs with locally sourced renewable energy, and Google's commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions across its operations and value chain by 2030.

"Strengthening the grid by deploying more reliable and clean energy is crucial for supporting the digital infrastructure that businesses and individuals depend on," said Amanda Peterson Corio, Head of Data Center Energy, Google . "Our collaboration with energyRe will help power our data centers and the broader economic growth of South Carolina."

"This agreement is a milestone in energyRe's mission to develop innovative and impactful clean energy solutions for the future," said Miguel Prado, CEO of energyRe. "We're honored to partner with Google to help advance their ambitious sustainability and decarbonization objectives while delivering dependable, locally sourced clean energy to meet growing energy demands."

energyRe's national portfolio includes development of large scale solar, high voltage transmission, onshore and offshore wind, distributed generation and storage assets in markets around the United States, creating projects that will improve reliability, lower costs for ratepayers and help meeting the rapidly rising demand for electricity.

About Google

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Through products and platforms like Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Google Cloud, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a meaningful role in the daily lives of billions of people and has become one of the most widely-known companies in the world. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About energyRe

energyRe is a leading independent energy company focused on solving complex sustainability challenges and providing clean energy solutions in utility-scale transmission, onshore wind and solar, offshore wind, energy storage and distributed generation. Guided by the principles of innovation and partnership and backed by expertise and experience, energyRe is committed to creating a reliable, renewable energy future for all. energyRe has offices in New York, Houston, Indianapolis, and Charleston. For more information about energyRe, visit

SOURCE energyRe

