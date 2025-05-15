University Of Maryland Names James E. Smith As Athletic Director

Smith Brings Leadership and Business Experience to Build on UMD's Athletics Success

COLLEGE PARK, Md., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Maryland has named James E. Smith as its new Barry P. Gossett Director of Athletics. Smith will come to UMD from the Atlanta Braves where he has been serving as the senior vice president of business strategy.

"We are proud of the athletics tradition here at the University of Maryland and of the accomplishments of our coaches and student-athletes who represent the red, black, white and gold," said UMD President Darryll J. Pines. "As college athletics rapidly evolves, Jim brings valuable administrative and business experience, plus the energy, vision and passion to lead our athletics program to new levels of success and impact."

Smith has worked in athletics for more than two decades at both university and professional organizations, including the Atlanta Braves, the Ohio State University, Atlanta Falcons, AMB Sports & Entertainment, and the Columbus Crew among others. He will oversee the university's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics team of more than 250 full-time staff members who support more than 550 student-athletes.

"It is a great honor to be chosen to lead the athletics department at the University of Maryland and to guide UMD's storied programs into the next era," said Smith. "I am highly motivated to build upon excellence and lead Maryland forward in a dynamic and pivotal time for intercollegiate athletics, with a sharp focus on student-athlete health, well-being and academic success."

In his five-year tenure with the Braves, he has led a team focused on implementing innovative business, brand, marketing and communications strategies to drive revenue, engagement and membership growth. Smith's visionary leadership and strategy team assisted the organization in rapid growth, resulting in significant increases in annual ticket sales, concessions and retail. He is the Braves' point person for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park.

Smith was previously with the Ohio State University Alumni Association, where, as president and CEO, he led one of the largest alumni associations in the world, including a team of more than 80 professionals, and oversaw a $17 million budget. He implemented new strategies focused on innovative alumni engagement and outreach, resulting in a 10% annual revenue growth in two years, and 15% increase in alumni participation. He also led the development of a new marketing and communications strategy focused on increasing affinity for the university, including redesigned publications, social media strategy and the launch of an app to enhance alumni communications.

Smith held a series of senior executive positions at Arthur M. Blank Sports & Entertainment (AMBSE), in charge of all revenue and marketing for the National Football League's Atlanta Falcons, Major League Soccer's Atlanta United, and the design and development of the $1.6 billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium project. He developed a strategic revenue generation plan for the stadium, creating a state-of-the-art facility to meet the needs of an evolving industry. He provided oversight of all sales functions for the stadium, including negotiating naming rights, sponsorships and suite sales. At AMBSE, Smith was the driving force in the creation of Atlanta's MLS franchise, Atlanta United, the most successful launch of a soccer franchise in the country's history.

He is currently a board member for the Mitsubishi Electric Senior PGA, Gwinnett County Chamber, and Arete Scholars. He holds a bachelor's degree in communications from Northwestern University and a master's degree in sports management from the Ohio State University.

Smith's arrival at Maryland follows an era of recent successes and milestones for the Terrapins, beginning with the university's entry into the Big Ten Conference and the Big Ten Academic Alliance in 2014. New facilities, such as the Jones-Hill House Football Performance Center; the new Barry Gossett Basketball Performance Center; and the Barry and Mary Gossett Hall for Academic and Personal Excellence of Student-Athletes, have raised the university's profile as a leader and innovator in athletics.

In addition, Smith takes the helm at a time when Maryland teams have landed significant achievements. Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland has captured 49 conference championships, the third-most of any school during that span. Additionally, Maryland has secured six of its 47 national team championships over the last decade in the Big Ten.

Smith brings with him a network of colleagues and consultants who have led elite college athletics. Smith plans to tap the consulting talents of his former colleague, the retired and legendary athletic director for the Ohio State University, Gene Smith.

Smith's selection follows a national search led by an internal search committee, led by Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel Jay Rosselló and Arts and Humanities Dean Stephanie Shonekan, and supported by TurnKeyZRG. He assumes his new position on July 15, 2025. A press conference to introduce Smith to the UMD community will be scheduled, and additional details will follow.

What People Are Saying

"Jim is a proven and exceptional talent who has excelled in a variety of professional sports organizations," said Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti. "He will be a wonderful addition to the Big Ten Athletic Director group and I look forward to working with him."

"Intercollegiate athletics is undergoing rapid change. The A.D. position is evolving as well," said Gene Smith, former Senior Vice President and Director of Athletics at The Ohio State University. "Jim Smith's experiences on campus and with pro sports make him uniquely qualified to lead the Terrapins program. Organizations like Ohio State, the Braves, the Falcons and Atlanta United are all exceptional, making Jim a tremendous hire."

"Jim is an outstanding leadership addition for the University of Maryland," said Rich McKay, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment. "His track record in sports speaks for itself, and his ability to build strong relationships and navigate complex situations while thinking creatively and strategically is what set him apart during his time with the Atlanta Falcons. I'm certain those same skills will serve him well in this new role. Maryland is getting someone who understands the business of sports and knows how to lead within it."

"The University of Maryland is getting a seasoned sports executive with a proven track record of enhancing championship organizations," said Derek Schiller, President and CEO of the Atlanta Braves. "Jim is bringing more than 20 years of successful experience strategically building revenue and developing talent at the professional and collegiate levels. He is an excellent communicator with an innate ability to lead in complex multifaceted organizations. There is no doubt that he will take Maryland's athletic program to new heights and we wish him nothing but the best."

About the University of Maryland

The University of Maryland, College Park is the state's flagship university and one of the nation's preeminent public research universities. A global leader in research, entrepreneurship and innovation, the university is home to more than 40,000 students, 10,000 faculty and staff, and 280 academic programs. As one of the nation's top producers of Fulbright scholars, its faculty includes two Nobel laureates, three Pulitzer Prize winners and 57 members of the national academies. The institution has a nearly $3 billion operating budget and secures $800 million annually in external research funding. For more information about the University of Maryland, visit .

About Maryland Athletics

The University of Maryland Athletic Department sponsors 20 varsity sports and supports more than 550 student-athletes and more than 250 full-time staff members. Located in College Park, Maryland, the institution is a proud member of the Big Ten Conference, the oldest and most historic athletic conference in America. Six of Maryland's 47 national team championships have come since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten Conference in the 2014-15 season. In 10 seasons, Maryland has won or shared 49 regular-season or tournament championships in the Big Ten, third-most of any school in the conference. Maryland is one of five schools to win both men's and women's basketball NCAA Championships and one of only two to win men's basketball, women's basketball and football national titles. Visit umterps and Maryland's social media platforms for more information.

