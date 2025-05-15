UC Berkeley Executive Education Launches The Chief Strategy Officer Program In Collaboration With Emeritus

This seven-month program equips participants with advanced strategic leadership skills to drive business growth and lead organizational transformation.

BERKELEY, Calif., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UC Berkeley Executive Education and Emeritus announce the launch of the seven-month Chief Strategy Officer Program . Designed for current and aspiring CSOs, the program equips participants with the advanced skills and knowledge required to lead organizational transformation. Participants will emerge as forward-thinking CSOs armed with the strategic insight and leadership acumen to drive growth and create lasting value for their organizations. Enrollment is now open for the program, which begins on June 30, 2025.

The Berkeley Chief Strategy Officer Program offers a comprehensive curriculum with a cross-functional approach, integrating marketing, finance, leadership, and operational strategy. Designed to address today's complex business landscape, the program provides a well-rounded framework to help participants formulate and execute growth strategies, cultivate C-suite leadership skills, and lead transformative change amid emerging technological trends.

The program features essential core modules, hands-on projects, and live faculty sessions - all intentionally designed to reflect the latest strategic and technological developments shaping global business. Structured around four key pillars - developing effective corporate strategies, navigating and driving technological disruption and innovation, executing growth strategies, and leading in the C-suite - the program is led by esteemed Berkeley Haas faculty and provides a comprehensive foundation for strategic leadership. Participants will also engage with a global network of peers and apply their learning through real-world case studies.

The program concludes with an optional three-day, in-person event offering networking opportunities, faculty-led sessions, and cross-cohort collaboration at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley campus. Upon completion, participants will receive a verified digital certificate of completion and earn 12 curriculum days toward the prestigious Berkeley Certificate of Business Excellence.

Led by Faculty Director Saikat Chaudhuri, the program blends cutting-edge research with real-world business insights to guide participants through complex strategy challenges. "The Berkeley Chief Strategy Officer Program equips leaders with the skills to develop and execute strategies, lead effectively, and drive business transformation - all critical to becoming a proactive, future-ready CSO," says Chaudhuri.

This program is ideal for current and aspiring chief strategy officers, senior business leaders - including country heads, business unit heads, general managers - and functional leaders across strategy, product, marketing, finance, and operations who are looking to elevate their strategic leadership capabilities.

Mike Malefakis, president of University Partnerships at Emeritus says, "The Chief Strategy Officer Program prepares participants to think critically and strategically, considering long-term goals, market dynamics, and competitive positioning. By leveraging digital tools and strategies for growth, the program ensures participants are ready to execute transformative strategies and create lasting business impact."

The Berkeley Chief Strategy Officer Program starts on June 30, 2025. For more information and to apply, please visit the program website .

About Berkeley Haas

Since its founding in 1898, the Haas School of Business, the second-oldest business school in the United States, has embodied a culture of questioning the status quo, encouraging students and faculty alike to think differently. The school is one of the world's leading producers of new ideas and knowledge in all areas of business. Located within the world's top public university, Berkeley Haas is at the heart of what's next in the Bay Area's rich innovation ecosystem. Learn more about our programs, our exceptional faculty members - including two Nobel Laureates in economics - and our community of big thinkers:

About UC Berkeley Executive Education

UC Berkeley Executive Education serves leaders and organizations who aspire to redefine the future of business, delivering over 150 programs annually, to a global audience. Its immersive learning experiences, led by renowned UC Berkeley faculty, equip global executives and their organizations with the vision and capabilities to thrive in an evolving world. Learn more at: href="" rel="nofollow" berkele

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, organizations, and governments worldwide. It does this by collaborating with more than 80 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India, and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies, and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors, and coaches has educated more than 350,000 individuals in over 80 countries. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Emeritus

