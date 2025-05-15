Christian Brothers Automotive Named #1 In Customer Satisfaction For Full-Service Maintenance And Repair By J.D. Power In 2025 Aftermarket Service Index Study For The Sixth Consecutive Time

People-First Automotive Repair Franchise Earns Top Scores in Five of Seven Factors, Setting the Standard for Aftermarket Service Nationwide

HOUSTON, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Automotive (CBA), a leading automotive repair franchise, has once again earned the highest ranking in customer satisfaction, receiving top honors in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Study for the sixth consecutive time.*

In the 2025 study, Christian Brothers Automotive scored 855 out of a possible 1,000 points, 39 points above the segment average. The brand also ranked #1 in five of the study's seven key factors:



Ease of Scheduling/Getting Vehicle In for Service

Service Advisor Performance

Service Advisor Courtesy

Service Facility Quality of Work

"We're honored to be recognized by our guests and by J.D. Power for the sixth time in a row," said Donnie Carr, President and CEO of Christian Brothers Automotive. "This award is a reflection of the care and commitment that our franchisees and team members put into every interaction. At Christian Brothers, we believe car care should feel like people care, and this recognition demonstrates that we're doing just that."

The J.D. Power U.S. Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Study evaluates customer satisfaction among U.S. vehicle owners who visited an aftermarket service facility in the past 12 months. Now in its sixth year, the study measured responses from 10,348 vehicle owners across seven factors, including quality of work, service advisor courtesy, scheduling ease, and overall service experience.

Founded in Mission Bend, Texas in 1982, CBA has redefined the auto care experience. The brand's priority is to create a positive experience for every guest. From oil changes to complex engine diagnostics, CBA adheres to the principle, "Love your neighbor as yourself," and showcases this commitment through its people-first approach to car care.

For more information, please visit cbac . Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn for the latest news and trends.

About Christian Brothers Automotive Corporation

Dedicated to its brand mission "To love your neighbor as yourself," Christian Brothers Automotive has firmly planted its roots in faith and a transparent approach, which have set it apart in the auto services and repair industry.

With its guiding principles instilled from the very first location in 1982, Christian Brothers Automotive has successfully expanded to more than 308 locations across 30 states. The Houston-based company delivers a variety of professional auto-care experiences including upkeep, maintenance, and repair.

**Christian Brothers Automotive received the highest score for aftermarket full-service maintenance and repair in the J.D. Power 2019, 2021–2025 Aftermarket Service Index (ASI) Satisfaction Studies of customer satisfaction with automotive aftermarket service providers. Visit jdpower/awards for more details

