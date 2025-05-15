Neuchips Champions Power-Efficient AI At COMPUTEX 2025

The company's efforts come just after the International Energy Agency (IEA) released its Energy and AI report in April. The findings project that global electricity demand from data centers will more than double by 2030, to around 945 terawatt-hours (TWh) - just slightly higher than Japan's power consumption today. Specifically for data centers leveraging AI, electricity demand is expected to more than quadruple by 2030.

"Caught between the energy challenges of today's world and the potential of AI, power-saving AI solutions are no longer optional - they are a standard," said Ken Lau, CEO of Neuchips. "At Neuchips, we are constantly aiming higher for energy efficiency, and currently our Viper series AI accelerator cards can run a full 14-billion parameter model at just 45W , comparable to a standard light bulb. Innovation must now be focused on performance and efficiency."

Collaborating for energy-efficient innovation

Neuchips leads for its energy-efficient AI hardware solutions that deliver maximum security and privacy by running LLMs offline, empowering enterprises across a wide range of industries to leverage AI while preserving sensitive data. The company's product offering includes its N3000 chip series and Viper PCIe accelerator cards , which both fully support both Intel® and AMD CPUs and are compatible with Ubuntu and Windows. They also support a variety of LLMs, including Mistral Small 3 (24B), Llama 3.3 (70B), DeepSeek distilled models, Gemma 3 (4B) and more.

At COMPUTEX 2025, Neuchips will showcase several collaborations through on-site demos:



Foray into cloud-based AI computing with new NCHC collaboration : The company has teamed up with Taiwan's National Center for High-performance Computing (NCHC), under the National Institutes of Applied Research (NIAR), to bring cloud-native customers its power-efficient solutions. By combining Neuchips' AI accelerators with NCHC's infrastructure, the collaboration will reduce cloud service costs while ensuring data security and privacy with NCHC hybrid architecture.

Partnership with MAPLE LEAF INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY and Vecow : This collaboration has created compact systems that can run complex generative AI applications without requiring additional power configurations.

Combined solution with GSH 's ShareGuru SQLPilot System : This demo will showcase GSH's Multi-Agent technology with NL2SQL Agentic AI and Table-Augmented Generation (TAG) applied to a high-precision on-premise AI meeting analysis system and an intelligent customer service solution. By simplifying LLM inquiries into complex data sets, the solutions deliver enhanced accuracy, user experience, efficiency, and insights. Joining forces with my LLM myPDA platform : Also to be paired with Neuchips' hardware, the myPDA platform is a cloud-edge integrated GenAI application platform designed for autonomous LLMs and compatible with agentic AI.

About Neuchips

Neuchips is dedicated to developing energy-efficient AI acceleration chips that deliver innovative inference solutions for both edge computing and data centers. Through strategic collaborations with ecosystem partners, Neuchips is driving the democratization and sustainable advancement of AI technologies across industries.

To learn more, please visit:

SOURCE Neuchips Inc.