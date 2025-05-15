Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For April 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) decreased to EUR 0.6740 at the end of April 2025 (0.6769 as of 31 March 2025). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 96.8 million (EUR 97.2 million as of 31 March 2025). A minor NAV decline stemmed from the decrease in fair value of the derivative financial instruments and expenses incurred due to the early partial bond redemption. The EPRA NRV as of 30 April 2025 stood at EUR 0.7200 per unit.

In April 2025, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund remained at the same level, amounting to EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in March 2025).

At the end of April 2025, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 8.2 million (31 March 2025: EUR 12.8 million). As of 30 April 2025, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 239.0 million (31 March 2025: EUR 243.2 million). The decrease is mainly related to early partial redemption of the bonds on 10 April 2025 in the amount of EUR 3 million.

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

