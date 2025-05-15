Newsweek And Plant-A Announce The World’S Greenest Companies 2025 Rankings Based On Environmentally Sustainable Performance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2025 ranking comprises 750 companies, including Oracle, CVS Health, and Panasonic

NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group , today released its official World's Greenest Companies 2025 rankings, recognizing the most environmentally conscious and sustainable companies across 26 countries.

Together, Newsweek, Plant-A, and GIST evaluated over 8,000 publicly listed companies and selected 750 of them for inclusion in the ranking. As a baseline, companies had to meet the European Union's sustainability standard, in addition to having publicly available sustainability disclosures and over 1,000 employees. Newsweek and Plant-A ranked and scored each company using over 25 parameters based on greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation, and their sustainability data disclosure and commitments.

Through honoring companies that display a commitment to sustainability, World's Greenest Companies 2025 serves as a resource for prospective partners, employees, and clients seeking to establish relationships that align with their corporate values. The list celebrates companies already emphasizing environmental consciousness, while encouraging more businesses to reevaluate their own sustainability priorities. Industries included on the list range from financial services, healthcare, electronics manufacturing, retail, and more.

“Sustainability is a defining measure of corporate leadership,” said Josh Smith, Senior Director, Growth and Strategic Partnerships, Newsweek.“With the World's Greenest Companies 2025, we're proud to spotlight organizations that are not only meeting rigorous environmental standards but are also setting new benchmarks for transparency and accountability. This ranking is designed to empower stakeholders, from investors to consumers, to make informed decisions aligned with a greener future.”

The companies that scored the highest on environmental sustainability performance include:



Agriculture - Origin Enterprises

Alumina & Aluminum Production - Ball

Beverage Manufacturing - Diageo

Building Construction - Berkeley Group

Conglomerates - Hitachi

Consulting Services - Tata Consultancy Services

Dairy, Meat & Seafood Production - HKFoods

Educational Institutions - Pearson

Electricity Generation - Public Service Enterprise Group

Electronics Manufacturing - ​​Panasonic

Entertainment - Mediaset España Comunicación

Fertilizer & Pesticides - Syngenta

Financial Services - Nasdaq

Food Manufacturing - General Mills

Glass & Nonmetallic Products Manufacturing - Geberit

Health Care - CVS Health

Heavy Civil Construction - Fluor

Hospitality (Hotel, Restaurants, etc) - Sodexo

Household & Personal Care - Beiersdorf

Iron & Steel Manufacturing - Swiss Steel

IT Services (including media tech; cloud tech; other tech services) - Oracle

Metal Fabrication & Machinery Manufacturing - Emerson Electric

Other Manufacturing - Hasbro

Other Metal Manufacturing - Johnson Matthey

Paper & Pulp - Holmen

Performance & Industrial Chemicals - Henkel

Pharmaceuticals - Novartis

Postal & Courier Services - CTT - Correios de Portugal

Rail Logistics - Getlink SE

Real Estate Services - Prologis

Recreation - Playtech

Renewable Energy - Corporación Acciona Energias Renovables

Rental & Leasing - GATX

Retail (Retail & Wholesale; online & shops) - eBay

Support Activities for Transportation - Aena

Textile & Apparel Manufacturing - Hermès International

Transportation Equipment Manufacturing - Volvo

Water Logistics - Kühne + Nagel International Wood Products Manufacturing - Kimball International



For a full list of World's Greenest Companies 2025, please visit newsweek.com/wgc-2025

