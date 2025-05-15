Newsweek And Plant-A Announce The World’S Greenest Companies 2025 Rankings Based On Environmentally Sustainable Performance
NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek , the modern global digital news organization, in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group , today released its official World's Greenest Companies 2025 rankings, recognizing the most environmentally conscious and sustainable companies across 26 countries.
Together, Newsweek, Plant-A, and GIST evaluated over 8,000 publicly listed companies and selected 750 of them for inclusion in the ranking. As a baseline, companies had to meet the European Union's sustainability standard, in addition to having publicly available sustainability disclosures and over 1,000 employees. Newsweek and Plant-A ranked and scored each company using over 25 parameters based on greenhouse gas emissions, water usage, waste generation, and their sustainability data disclosure and commitments.
Through honoring companies that display a commitment to sustainability, World's Greenest Companies 2025 serves as a resource for prospective partners, employees, and clients seeking to establish relationships that align with their corporate values. The list celebrates companies already emphasizing environmental consciousness, while encouraging more businesses to reevaluate their own sustainability priorities. Industries included on the list range from financial services, healthcare, electronics manufacturing, retail, and more.
“Sustainability is a defining measure of corporate leadership,” said Josh Smith, Senior Director, Growth and Strategic Partnerships, Newsweek.“With the World's Greenest Companies 2025, we're proud to spotlight organizations that are not only meeting rigorous environmental standards but are also setting new benchmarks for transparency and accountability. This ranking is designed to empower stakeholders, from investors to consumers, to make informed decisions aligned with a greener future.”
The companies that scored the highest on environmental sustainability performance include:
- Agriculture - Origin Enterprises Alumina & Aluminum Production - Ball Beverage Manufacturing - Diageo Building Construction - Berkeley Group Conglomerates - Hitachi Consulting Services - Tata Consultancy Services Dairy, Meat & Seafood Production - HKFoods Educational Institutions - Pearson Electricity Generation - Public Service Enterprise Group Electronics Manufacturing - Panasonic Entertainment - Mediaset España Comunicación Fertilizer & Pesticides - Syngenta Financial Services - Nasdaq Food Manufacturing - General Mills Glass & Nonmetallic Products Manufacturing - Geberit Health Care - CVS Health Heavy Civil Construction - Fluor Hospitality (Hotel, Restaurants, etc) - Sodexo Household & Personal Care - Beiersdorf Iron & Steel Manufacturing - Swiss Steel IT Services (including media tech; cloud tech; other tech services) - Oracle Metal Fabrication & Machinery Manufacturing - Emerson Electric Other Manufacturing - Hasbro Other Metal Manufacturing - Johnson Matthey Paper & Pulp - Holmen Performance & Industrial Chemicals - Henkel Pharmaceuticals - Novartis Postal & Courier Services - CTT - Correios de Portugal Rail Logistics - Getlink SE Real Estate Services - Prologis Recreation - Playtech Renewable Energy - Corporación Acciona Energias Renovables Rental & Leasing - GATX Retail (Retail & Wholesale; online & shops) - eBay Support Activities for Transportation - Aena Textile & Apparel Manufacturing - Hermès International Transportation Equipment Manufacturing - Volvo Water Logistics - Kühne + Nagel International Wood Products Manufacturing - Kimball International
For a full list of World's Greenest Companies 2025, please visit newsweek.com/wgc-2025
About Newsweek:
Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinions, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.
Legal Disclaimer:
