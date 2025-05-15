Psychedelic Science 2025 Presents Cinematheque: A Celebration Of Psychedelic Cinema

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) . Four-Day Film Program to Showcase Visionary Storytelling, Healing Journeys, Consciousness Exploration, Sacred Stories, and the Expanding Role of Psychedelics in Culture and Science

. Featured Films Include In Waves and War, Of Night and Light: The Story of Iboga and Ibogaine, Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted, When the Smoke Clears, and More

DENVER, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science – the premier global gathering for psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studie (MAPS) – announces Cinematheque : A Celebration of Psychedelic Cinema, a four-day curated film program taking place June 16-19, 2025, in Denver, Colorado as part of Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025). Cinematheque will transport audiences into the heart of the psychedelic experience-on screen and beyond.

Cinematheque will explore the profound relationship between film, altered states of consciousness, and the psychedelic movement, offering a dynamic lineup of screenings, filmmaker discussions, and immersive storytelling experiences. From visionary animations and experimental documentaries to in-depth explorations of psychedelic-assisted therapy, this program will highlight the role of cinema in shaping the modern psychedelic renaissance.

Film has long been a portal for exploring consciousness, conveying the ineffable, and sharing stories that challenge and inspire. With the Cinematheque, Psychedelic Science 2025 is bringing together filmmakers, film subjects, creators, and audiences to experience the power of cinema in translating the psychedelic experience into art and narrative.

- Lucy Lerner, Cinematheque Curator & Producer, Psychedelic Science 2025

Cinematheque Programming & Featured Screenings

Cinematheque will feature a collection of short film screenings on Monday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., followed by a feature film and special presentation starting at 6 p.m., and three daily screening blocks (11 a.m, 3 p.m., 7 p.m.) from Tuesday through Thursday. The program will include approximately 20 films featuring:



Feature-length documentaries exploring the science, history, and cultural impact of psychedelics

Short films and experimental works that push the boundaries of perception and storytelling

Episodic series and works-in-progress offering a glimpse into the future of psychedelic media Exclusive filmmaker Q&As , panel discussions, and interactive screenings

The full schedule and final film list will be announced later this month. Visit psychedelicscience.org to view the full conference schedule, register, and explore hotel and travel options.

Featured Films & Directors

This year's Cinematheque lineup will showcase visionary directors and groundbreaking films illuminating the psychedelic experience. Select titles include:



Dirty Pictures , directed by Étienne Sauret - A deep dive into the life and work of Alexander“Sasha” Shulgin, the chemist behind over 200 psychedelic compounds, including MDMA, examining the tension between scientific innovation and societal boundaries.



In Waves and War , directed by Jon Shenk and Bonni Cohen - The emotional journey of a Navy SEAL facing severe PTSD and the breakthrough psychedelic-assisted therapy that offered him a lifeline.



SNEAK PEEK: Have a Good Trip 2 , directed by Donick Cary - A preview of the sequel to the Netflix documentary on psychedelics, exploring the next 50 years of psychedelic promise and storytelling.



John Lilly and the Earth Coincidence Control Office , directed by Courtney Stephens and Michael Almereyda - An essay film exploring consciousness through the radical life and dolphin experiments of psychonaut John C. Lilly.



Of Night and Light: The Story of Iboga and Ibogaine , directed by Lucy Walker - A groundbreaking look at the discovery, cultural resistance, and scientific validation of ibogaine as a powerful treatment for addiction and trauma.



Patty Are You Bringing Weed in from Jamaica? , directed by Matthew Salton - The 1968 true story of a young flight attendant caught smuggling 900 lbs of marijuana and the wild consequences that follow.



Psychedelics: Stepping into the Unknown , directed by Chris Phillips - A world-first clinical psychedelic trial unfolds in Australia, capturing the hopes of participants and the potential for groundbreaking mental health treatments.



Santa Is a Psychedelic Mushroom , directed by Matthew Salton - An animated short reimagining Santa Claus through the lens of Arctic shamanism and mushroom folklore.



SNEAK PEEK: Prophet of Ecstacy , directed by Elias Varoutsos - The story of Michael Clegg, the former Catholic priest turned MDMA kingpin, tracing the arc of ecstasy through criminalization, spirituality, and cultural resurgence.



Spreading the Spores: From Global Stages to Inner Spaces , presented by Louie Schwartzberg - A visionary journey from psychedelic festivals to clinical trials, examining how visual storytelling and psilocybin reshape global consciousness.



Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted , directed by Isaac Gale and Ryan Olson - A vibrant portrait of legendary cult musician Swamp Dogg and his artistic household deep in suburban Los Angeles.



Psychedelic Puppets , directed by Brad Necyk - A series of surreal shorts featuring puppet-led explorations of psychedelic history and theory, including The Birth of LSD, The Stamets Stack and the Psychedelic Puppets, The Stoned Puppet Theory, and Psychedelic Puppet Show Presents Paul Stamets and Rick Doblin.



The Way of the Psychonaut: Stanislav Grof and the Journey of Consciousness , directed by Susan Hess Logeais - A documentary portrait of Stan Grof's pioneering work in psychedelic therapy and its transformative power.



This Is Where I Find Myself , directed by Andrew Hinton - As researcher Roland Griffiths faces terminal cancer, he turns inward using the very psychedelic science he helped bring to the world.



Unraveling the Dream: Psychedelics, Meditation, and the Predictive Brain , directed by Jake Orthwein - A sweeping meditation on neuroscience, ego dissolution, and the challenge of building a culture around self-transcendence.



When the Smoke Clears , directed by Mischa Schwartz and Maarya Zafar - Two first responders seek psychedelic healing in Mexico after exhausting conventional treatments in the U.S.

WILD MAGIC , directed by Sean Dunne - A mystical road trip across America capturing the enchantment and unseen magic in everyday life.



About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world's leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025 , this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

