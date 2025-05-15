Aircela Unveils Machine That Turns Air Into Fossil-Free Gasoline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aircela, a New York-based fuels company, has developed a compact machine designed to turn air, water, and renewable electricity into. Built for off-grid and distributed use, the machine captures CO2 directly from the atmosphere and synthesizes it into clean fuel that works in any standard engine, with no modifications required.

“We didn't build a prototype. We built a working machine,” said Eric Dahlgren , co-founder and CEO of Aircela.“We want people to walk away knowing this isn't too good to be true-it actually works.”

The fully operational machine will be publicly demonstrated for the first time on May 20 , producing gasoline on-site and in real time. The fuel is free of sulfur, heavy metals, and ethanol , and fully compatible with today's engines and infrastructure.

The technology builds on decades of research by Dr. Klaus Lackner , a physicist who pioneered the concept of direct air capture in the early 2000s. He will join Aircela's unveiling to walk attendees through the technology-bringing his long-held vision for climate-ready fuels into real-world form.

With over 90% of vehicles worldwide still running on fossil fuels , Aircela offers a practical path to decarbonize transportation-without requiring new infrastructure, new vehicles, or changes in driver behavior.

Backed by Chris Larsen (founder of Ripple), Jeff Ubben (activist investor and ExxonMobil board member), and global shipping leader Maersk , Aircela has attracted support from across climate finance and transportation. The company plans to begin scaling production later this summer to support residential, commercial, and industrial deployments.

