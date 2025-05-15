Taiga Launches Production Of 2025 Orca Watercraft



Important operational milestone launching production of 2025 watercraft

Breakthrough battery cooling technology with up to 65% more power Update enables double peak DC fast charging rates on Orca watercraft



MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taiga Motors Inc. (Taiga) has reached an important milestone restarting its manufacturing operations and beginning customer deliveries of the new MY25 Orca watercraft that features new innovations, including significant advancements in battery performance and faster charging times.









Delivering on Production Milestone

The launch of vehicle assembly and automated battery production lines on the planned timeline marks an important milestone for Taiga, enabling customer deliveries of new MY25 Orca watercraft. This demonstrates Taiga's strengthened operations as part of a new global alliance of leading marine electrification companies that include Vita, Evoy, and Aqua superpower.

Taiga will continue to strategically ramp up production at its advanced manufacturing facility in Montreal, Quebec with an installed capacity of up to 8,000 combined units per year, enabling delivery of cost-leading electric powertrain components to global boat manufacturers alongside Taiga's electric vehicles. Taiga plans to begin producing new electric snowmobiles in the fall of 2025 to satisfy growing international demand for its products. This will continue to grow jobs and technological leadership within the Canadian EV industry.

“Restarting production in such a short time is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team and the support of great partners,” said Matthew Taylor, Vice President, Operations.“We've leveraged years of operational lessons to build a robust, vertically integrated advanced manufacturing system right here in Canada. Everyone at Taiga is proud to persevere in leading production of the only personal watercraft still made in Canada.”

Breakthrough Battery Cooling - More power & faster charging

Taiga has continued to push boundaries on the foundational technology required for high-performance electric products at compelling prices to enable an accelerated transition to electric marine and powersport vehicles. The new battery cooling technology is a product of Taiga's advanced engineering efforts and rigorous iterations over the past years.

A novel approach to optimize fluid flow across lithium-ion cell hotspots has increased thermal transfer rates and temperature uniformity in the battery pack, enabling up to a 65% increase in continuous battery power in warm weather marine environments. Alongside recent software updates, the increased cooling enables extended peak charging rates and reduces DC Fast charging times to under 30 minutes.

“The rapid introduction of new battery technologies is possible thanks to Taiga's vertical integration bringing advanced engineering and automated production together all under one roof,” said Paul Achard, Chief of Engineering.“We are excited to implement this breakthrough battery technology in our upcoming snowmobile production and future powertrain products.”

About Taiga

Taiga is a Canadian company leading electrification beyond the road with revolutionary electric powertrain technology, powersports vehicles and watercraft. Through a vertically integrated approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme performance at compelling price points to enable a transition from combustion powersports vehicles. The product lineup currently includes electric snowmobiles and personal watercrafts to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit .

Press Contact:

Chloe Beaulieu, ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: