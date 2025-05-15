Autoscheduler Introduces Genai-Driven Orchestration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Session to Showcase Latest Innovation on the AutoScheduler Platform

Austin, Texas, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI , an innovative Warehouse Orchestration Platform and WMS accelerator, is offering an exclusive session where CEO Keith Moore will demonstrate the latest innovation on the AutoScheduler platform: GenAI-Driven Orchestration. The session takes place on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, at 10:00 AM CDT.

“With GenAI-Driven Orchestration, companies can move beyond optimization to create operations that learn, evolve, and unlock new levels of efficiency,” says Keith Moore, CEO of AutoScheduler.AI.“This session will showcase how GenAI-Driven Orchestration helps our customers identify margin gaps, streamline execution, and make smarter, faster decisions that drive measurable impact.”

At the session, attendees will discover how Generative AI is enhancing warehouse orchestration by enabling:



Site accountability and performance tracking to surface margin gaps and drive consistent improvement.

Enhanced decision making to reduce manual inputs and maximize throughput. Harmonized visibility to eliminate blind spots and drive smarter, real-time decisions.



At the recent Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo, AutoScheduler and PepsiCo discussed how PepsiCo uses AI and optimization to improve warehouse efficiencies, including an average of 9 – 14% productivity gains per facility.

“This demonstration isn't a PowerPoint – it's a live look at how GenAI is orchestrating real-time warehouse execution at scale,” adds Moore.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI empowers you to take full control of your warehouse with a cloud-based solution that seamlessly integrates with your existing WMS/LMS/YMS or any other solution. We automate critical tasks like labor scheduling, dock management, and task sequencing, ensuring everything runs smoothly and efficiently. You've already invested in the software to run your warehouse-what we do is provide the orchestration layer that ties it all together to make real-time data driven decisions. With you get smart orchestration for a smarter, more agile warehouse. For more information, visit: .

