Abecma Market Research Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F

Dublin, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Abecma Market Report 2025: Epidemiology, Pipeline Analysis, Market Insights & Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Abecma market report delivers an in-depth analysis of the market's key characteristics, including size, growth potential, and segmentation. It provides a detailed breakdown of the market across major regions and leading countries, highlighting historical data and future growth projections. The report also examines the competitive landscape, market share insights, emerging trends, and strategic developments shaping the market.

Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) is a CAR T-cell therapy used to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma by targeting and eliminating malignant plasma cells. This therapy involves reprogramming the patient's own immune cells (T cells) to recognize and destroy cancer cells. The primary indications for abecma are multiple myeloma, B-cell lymphoma (BCL), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that begins in the plasma cells, a type of white blood cell in the bone marrow. Abecma is used by various end users, including adults and geriatric populations, and is distributed through several channels, including hospitals, clinics, retail and specialty pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Market growth during the historic period can be attributed to the approval of Abecma for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, advancements in CAR T-cell therapy, the rising incidence of multiple myeloma, high efficacy in treatment-resistant cases, and increased investments in research and development.

The projected growth in the forecast period is driven by the rising prevalence of multiple myeloma, expanding approved indications, advances in personalized medicine, global market expansion, and improvements in manufacturing and cost reduction. Key trends in the forecast period include greater adoption in earlier lines of treatment, geographic market expansion, technological advancements in CAR T-cell therapy, combination therapy strategies, personalized and precision medicine, and a growing focus on relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

The rise in the prevalence of multiple myeloma is expected to drive the growth of the abecma market. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer affecting plasma cells in the bone marrow, and its increasing prevalence is linked to an aging population, improved diagnostic techniques, and heightened awareness of the disease.

Abecma, a CAR T-cell therapy, offers a novel treatment option by utilizing genetically modified immune cells to target and destroy cancerous plasma cells, particularly in relapsed or refractory cases. According to the American Cancer Society, in January 2024, the projected number of myeloma cases was 35,780, an increase from 34,470 in 2022, highlighting the growing demand for effective treatments like abecma. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of multiple myeloma is a significant driver for the abecma market.

A key trend in the abecma market is the focus on developing innovative treatments, particularly CAR T-cell therapy, to improve patient outcomes and expand therapeutic options for individuals with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. CAR T-cell therapy involves genetically engineering a patient's own T cells to better recognize and destroy cancer cells. In March 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb received European Commission approval for Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel) to treat adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. This approval specifically targets patients who have undergone at least two prior therapies and have shown disease progression. This marks a major advancement in the treatment landscape for multiple myeloma.

In January 2024, 2Seventy Bio Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, partnered with Bristol Myers Squibb to expand Abecma's growth trajectory. This collaboration aims to increase access to treatment, educate healthcare providers, and potentially broaden Abecma's regulatory indications. This strategic partnership further strengthens the Abecma market, ensuring its position as a leading therapy for multiple myeloma.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Abecma Market Characteristics

3. Abecma Market Biologic Drug Characteristics

3.1. Molecule Type

3.2. Route of Administration (ROA)

3.3. Mechanism of Action (MOA)

3.4. Safety and Efficacy

4. Abecma Market Trends and Strategies

5. Abecma Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market

6. Global Abecma Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

6.1. Global Abecma PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

6.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

6.3. Global Abecma Market Growth Rate Analysis

6.4. Global Abecma Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

6.5. Global Abecma Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

6.6. Global Abecma Total Addressable Market (TAM)

7. Global Abecma Market Pricing Analysis & Forecasts

8. Abecma Market Segmentation

8.1. Global Abecma Market, Segmentation by Clinical Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Multiple Myeloma

B-Cell Lymphoma (BCL) Acute Lymphoblastic Luekemia (ALL)

8.2. Global Abecma Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Adult Geriatric

8.3. Global Abecma Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



Hospitals and clinics

Retail and SpecialityPharmacies Online Pharmacies

9. Global Abecma Market Epidemiology of Clinical Indications

9.1. Drug Side Effects

9.2. Incidence and Prevalence of Clinical Indications

10. Abecma Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Abecma Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Abecma Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

