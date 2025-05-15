NMAC Demands Immediate Action From Secretary Rubio On Lifesaving PEPFAR Concerns At Senate Oversight Hearing

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With millions of lives at stake and the Senate about to hold a critical oversight hearing, NMAC is calling on Secretary Marco Rubio to provide direct, immediate answers regarding the future of the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program. PEPFAR is one of the most successful life-saving humanitarian efforts ever undertaken by the United States, having saved over 26 million lives and transformed the global fight against HIV/AIDS. The decisions made now will determine whether essential HIV treatment and prevention services continue-or collapse-in vulnerable communities worldwide.“For the millions who rely on PEPFAR, delays in treatment aren't just bureaucratic hurdles-they are life-threatening,” said Joe Huang-Racalto, Director of Strategic Partnerships and Policy at NMAC.“This hearing must address the urgent gaps threatening the most vulnerable, especially children.”Swift and transparent responses to two pressing questions are urgently needed:Unspent PEPFAR Funds at USAID:Existing PEPFAR funds remain stuck at USAID, unable to transfer to CDC, the Department of Defense, and other agencies responsible for administering the PEPFAR program to deliver lifesaving HIV treatment and care. Without immediate action, lifesaving HIV treatment services will be lost until at least September-a devastating failure that undermines the intent of the Waiver Authority .What urgent steps will the administration take to free these resources now? How can Congress, the administration, and stakeholders collaborate to prevent unnecessary suffering? Additionally, what percentage of HIV treatment services in 2024 were managed by the CDC?Expanding the Waiver to Protect Vulnerable Children:Children at risk of acquiring and or living with HIV in PEPFAR supported countries cannot afford delays.Will Secretary Rubio support expanding the current waiver to include Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission services and other essential HIV prevention programs?Even a narrowly tailored expansion-focused on stabilizing regions with rising HIV cases-would continue to prevent unnecessary infections, save lives, and safeguard critical prevention efforts.“These are not theoretical debates,” Huang-Racalto emphasized.“We are already hearing from field partners about suspended services that are leaving communities exposed. Secretary Rubio must provide clarity on the administration's plan and commit to preventing irreversible harm.”NMAC urges Secretary Rubio to act decisively and transparently. The time for vague assurances is over-PEPFAR's legacy depends on protecting those most at risk, now.NMAC Press Contact:Pavni GuharoyDirector of Communications...240 372 8394

