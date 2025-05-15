Noble World Hotel Awards Announces Season 1 Winners, Honoring Excellence In Global Hospitality, Design, And Leadership

2025 Noble World Hotel Awards S1 Results Announced

2025 Noble World Hotel Awards S2 Calling for Entries

The Noble World Hotel Awards cofficially announces the Season 1 winners for 2025, recognizing the highest levels of excellence across the hospitality industry.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Noble World Hotel Awards has officially announced the Season 1 winners for 2025, recognizing the highest levels of excellence across the global hospitality industry. From world-class hotels and visionary design firms to influential industry leaders, the award celebrates those who have set a new benchmark for achievement, experience, and leadership in hospitality.

Conceived as a symbol of elite recognition, the Noble World Hotel Awards honors winners through professional evaluations by an esteemed international panel of professionals. With hundreds of entries received from across the globe, winners of the Noble title reflect the highest standards of quality across their respective industries.

2025 Featured Hotels & Hospitality Leaders

This season's featured winners embody hospitality excellence across continents and categories. Among these winners recognized are renowned hotels, including Hard Rock Hotel New York, Thavorn Beach Village Resort & Spa, Hard Rock Hotel Madrid, The Steam Hotel, Hotel Bellora, Westin Gwinnett (Duluth), White Elephant Nantucket, and exceptional leaders such as TRINH QUAN HUY-PHILIP, Carlo Martins, and many others, each recognized for exceptional excellence in guest experience and operational impact. Together, these properties and professionals represent the highest standards of purpose-driven leadership in global hospitality today.

For the full list of hotel awards winners , please visit the Noble World Hotel Awards website here: .

“What sets the Noble World Hotel Awards apart is the standard we choose to recognize,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).“While many hotels and professionals are making their mark globally, the Noble distinction goes beyond visibility. Each winner stands out for its commitment to excellence-not only in operations, but also in leadership and long-term vision. That is precisely what the Noble title represents.”

Season 2 Open for Global Hotel, Design & Leadership Excellence Entries

Following the announcement of its first season, the Noble World Hotel Awards welcomes entries for season 2 of 2025, inviting submissions from esteemed hotels, hoteliers, designers, and professionals across the hospitality sector.

Key Dates:

Early Bird Deadline: June 4, 2025

Final Extension Deadline: September 9, 2025

Results Announcement: October 30, 2025

About Noble World Hotel Awards

An initiative by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the Noble World Hotel Awards honors the most distinguished hotels, hospitality designs, and industry leaders across the globe. The award recognizes leading organizations, agencies, and individuals that deliver world-class experiences while advancing guest satisfaction, design integrity, and visionary leadership.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

