Town Of Groveland, MA Upgrades Budgeting Operations With Opengov

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TOWN OF GROVELAND, MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After years of frustration with inflexible templates and limited functionality, the Town of Groveland, MA was ready for a budgeting solution that could keep pace with its evolving needs. That's when the Town chose OpenGov, the leader in AI and ERP solutions built specifically for government operations.Located in Essex County and home to nearly 7,000 residents, Groveland had long struggled with rigid software that offered little support and failed to integrate effectively with core systems. Leaders were searching for a more adaptable solution-one that would support a dynamic budgeting process, improve internal workflows, and reduce reliance on cumbersome Excel files. OpenGov Budgeting & Performance stood out for its flexibility, intuitive interface, and reputation for consistent, responsive support.With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Performance, Groveland looks forward to delivering a more seamless and efficient budgeting experience for staff and department heads alike. The new system will empower users to easily build and adjust operating budgets, collaborate across departments, and simplify annual reporting without the technical workarounds required by past tools. Most importantly, Groveland anticipates an improved experience for both staff and residents as it transitions to a more integrated, transparent budgeting process.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique enterprise asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement & contract management, tax & revenue collection, budgeting and performance, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov .

