Fieldman And Utilities One Group Announce Partnership To Advance AMI Projects

SAWYER, MI, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Fieldman and Utilities One Group are proud to announce a new strategic partnership focused on advancing AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) adoption and streamlining smart meter deployment projects nationwide.

By combining Utilities One Group's expertise in managing complex utility field projects with Fieldman's innovative smart meter deployment platform , this partnership will help utilities roll out AMI faster, more accurately, and more efficiently across the country.



Under this partnership, Fieldman's field service management platform will power all Utilities One Group smart meter installation projects. Fieldman's technology provides mapping of meter locations, collection of data in the field with real-time validation, ensuring that every meter is installed correctly and that accurate reading data is transmitted seamlessly to billing systems.



"We're thrilled to partner with Fieldman to strengthen our commitment to technology-driven innovation and continuous improvement across field operations," said Serghei Bushmachiu, Chief Executive Officer at Utilities One Group. "Fieldman's real-time data validation tools will help us maintain the highest standards of service for our utility clients, ensuring a smooth transition to AMI."



"We're excited to collaborate with Utilities One Group, a trusted leader in utility field services," said Vlad Kravchenko, CEO of Fieldman. "Together, we're shaping a more connected and efficient future by combining Utilities One's infrastructure expertise with Fieldman's smart technology to deliver outstanding results in the field."



This collaboration will empower field crews, optimize installation accuracy, and support utilities in achieving faster project timelines and operational excellence.



Fieldman and Utilities One Group look forward to a strong and mutually beneficial partnership that drives innovation across the utility sector.

