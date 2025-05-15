After JNU, Jamia Suspends Mous With Institutions In Turkey Over Support To Pakistan
In a post on X, the university said:“Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Turkiye stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders. Jamia Millia Islamia stands firmly with the Nation.”
The move comes after Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) suspended its own MoU with Inonu University in Turkey.
The agreement, signed earlier this year on February 3, was intended to promote collaborative research and student exchanges. However, JNU echoed similar national security concerns in its own statement:“Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation.”
Adding to the wave of academic disengagement, the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in Hyderabad has also cancelled its academic MoU with the Yunus Emre Institute in Turkey with immediate effect.
These decisions came amid a broader deterioration in India-Turkey relations, spurred by Ankara's strong support for Pakistan and criticism of India's recent strikes on terror camps across the border. Turkey's alignment with Pakistan on key strategic and defence issues has triggered domestic calls in India for the boycott of Turkish products and tourism.
National security concerns escalated further following a press briefing by Indian defence officials, where it was revealed that Turkish-made drones had been recovered from a recent operation. Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that forensic analysis had identified the models as Turkish-origin Songar drones manufactured by Asisguard.
The presence of these drones in Pakistan's arsenal pointed to the deepening defence cooperation between Ankara and Islamabad - a relationship that is increasingly drawing scrutiny in New Delhi.
The suspension of MoUs by Indian universities is seen as part of a wider effort to review and recalibrate institutional ties with countries perceived as working against India's national interests, say officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment