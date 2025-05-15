74.95 Lakh Metric Tonnes Of Wheat Procured In Haryana Till May 14: Official
Out of this, 72.90 lakh metric tonnes has been purchased for the Central government and 2.05 lakh metric tonnes for the Public Distribution System (PDS). A total of 97.40 per cent wheat has been lifted in the state.
Sharing information, an official spokesperson said the wheat procurement in the state, which started on April 1, is being done by four agencies -- the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, HAFED, Haryana Warehousing Corp and the Food Corporation of India (FCI).
The wheat has been procured from 468,636 farmers, and a payment of Rs 16,462.70 crore has been directly transferred to their bank accounts.
The spokesperson said that in Haryana, 41.85 lakh metric tonnes of wheat has been procured in 2022-23, 63.17 lakh metric tonnes in 2023 -24, 71.50 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25 and 74.95 lakh metric tonnes in 2025 -26, the highest in the last four years. Compared to last year, there has been an increase of 3.45 lakh metric tonnes in the wheat procurement.
Besides, wheat was procured from 456,606 farmers last year, this time wheat has been procured from 468,636 farmers, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson further said mustard procurement for Rabi season for 2025-26 took place from March 15 to May 1 by HAFED and the Haryana Warehousing Corp.
As of May 14, a total of 7.74 lakh metric tonnes of mustard has been lifted the procurement agencies in the state.
The state government has procured mustard from 259,400 farmers and payments totaling Rs 4,312.52 crore have been directly transferred to their accounts.
