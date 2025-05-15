Goldman Sachs Says Trump Wants Oil Prices Below $50 A Barrel
Goldman Sachs has made the claim after analyzing the president's social media posts regarding oil prices.
In a note to clients, Goldman energy analyst Daan Struyven says that Trump "has always been focused on oil and on U.S. energy dominance, having posted nearly 900 times" on the subject.
The report goes on to say that, based on Trump's social media posts, the president's "inferred preference for WTI appears to be around $40 to $50 a barrel…"
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, the American standard, is currently trading at $60.86 U.S. per barrel, down 12% on the year.
Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is trading at $63.87 U.S. a barrel.
In his social media posts, President Trump talks of the need for lower energy prices, and references everything from OPEC+ policies to U.S. gasoline prices.
His administration has talked in recent months of increased domestic production, seeing lower energy prices as a means to bring down inflation.
President Trump "tends to call for lower prices (or celebrate falling prices) when WTI is greater than $50," wrote Struyven.
Goldman Sachs reiterated that it expects oil prices to move lower in 2025 and into 2026 as global demand moderates, leading to an oversupply of crude.
The stock of Goldman Sahs has risen 6% this year to trade at $611.60 U.S. per share.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment