'Regret Posting': Kangana Ranaut Deletes Post On Trump's Message To Tim Cook, Says 'JP Nadda Ji Called And...'
The BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh also revealed that she was instructed by the party's national president JP Nadda to delete the post on Donald Trump.
“Respected national president Shri @JPNadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India,” she wrote.
Ranaut said she deleted the post from Instagram as well.
“I regret posting that very personal opinion of mine, as per instructions I immediately deleted it from Instagram as well. Thanks,” she said.What did Kangana Ranaut say?
In the now-deleted post, Kangana Ranaut compared Donald Trump with Narendra Modi and that the US President was jealous of the Indian Prime Minister.Also Read | Trump tells Apple CEO to stay out of India, 'We're not interested'
“What could be the reason of this love loss? 1) He is American president but world's most loved leader is Indian Prime Minister. 2) Trump's second term but Indian Prime Minister's third term. 3) undoubtedly Trump is alpha male but our PM is sab Alpha male ka baap,” she said.
“What do you think? This is personal jealousy or diplomatic insecurity?,” the BJP MP asked.A photo of post deleted by Kangana RanautDonald Trump's message to Tim Cook
Donald Trump , who is in Qatar as part of his four-day visit to the Gulf region, on Thursday said he had told Apple CEO Tim Cook that he does not want him to build iPhones in India.
The development is significant as it comes amid the ongoing tensions between India and the US over Trump's claim that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.
“I had a little problem with Tim Cook yesterday,” Trump said of his conversation with the Apple chief executive officer in Qatar, where he's on a state visit.
“He is building all over India. I don't want you building in India. India can take care of itself,” Trump said during his Middle East tour.Also Read | Update now: Govt warns Apple users of major security risk in iOS, iPadOS Also Read | Tim Cook bets on India for iPhone production, eases dependence on China
Trump's comments throw a wrench into Apple's plan to import most of the iPhones it sells in the US from India by the end of next year, accelerating a shift beyond China to mitigate risks related to tariffs and geopolitical tensions.
Apple makes most of its iPhones in China and has no smartphone production in the US - though it's promised to hire more workers at home and pledged to spend $500 billion domestically over the next four years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment