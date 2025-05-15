Financial And Insurance Sectors Engaged In Advancing Project 500

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)As momentum grows around, Grenada's landmark affordable housing initiative, key players from the financial and insurance sectors participated in two strategic engagement sessions designed to foster alignment and encourage sector-specific support.

Held over two days, the sessions offered a comprehensive overview of the project's goals, timelines, housing designs and construction methodology, while underscoring the essential role of financing and insurance in making homeownership accessible for thousands of Grenadians.

Chairman of the Housing Authority of Grenada, Hugh Thomas, served as the lead presenter and stressed the importance of cross-sector collaboration.

“We understand that delivering homes is only part of the solution. Our approach is holistic, ensuring that citizens not only have access to structurally sound and affordable housing, but also the financial and insurance frameworks that make ownership feasible and sustainable. These sessions were designed to bring the institutions best positioned to support our people into the fold from the very beginning.”

Participants were encouraged to explore the development of custom loan packages aligned with Project 500 and to assess the insurability of the proposed housing designs based on construction quality and climate resilience.

Project Consultant and architect, Julien Mitchell, delivered a detailed presentation on the project's architectural vision and key design principles.

“This project isn't about building at scale alone. It's about building responsibly. Every design is grounded in climate resilience, cost-efficiency, and adaptability to suit a variety of land types and living needs,” Mitchell shared.

With over 2,000 expressions of interest already received, Project 500 continues to advance with a strong emphasis on stakeholder engagement, transparency and long-term national development.

