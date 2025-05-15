Statement By H.E. Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman Of The Board Of Trustees Of The Family Development Foundation On H.H. Sheikha Fatima Receiving The Order Of The Republic'

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

“'Order of the Republic' is a well-deserved tribute commemorating Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's enduring humanitarian journey.”

His Excellency Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), stated that Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, 'Mother of the Nation', President of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has developed a unique model of humanitarianism through her impactful social initiatives. These efforts have empowered women, nurtured a positive childhood experience, strengthened family stability, and provided continuous support to impoverished families across the nation and beyond.

His Excellency also noted that the humanitarian programs spearheaded by Her Highness have a far-reaching global impact as these focus on education, healthcare, and crisis response, targeting the most vulnerable communities. H.E. Al Kaabi remarked that such trailblazing initiatives have positioned Her Highness as an icon of sustainable humanitarianism, both regionally and internationally.

On the occasion of Her Highness being awarded the 'Order of the Republic', becoming the first woman recipient of this prestigious medal awarded by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, H.E. Al Kaabi said:“This great honour reflects the global recognition of Her Highness's efforts to support women, children and families. It also highlights the international community's deep appreciation for Her Highness's remarkable achievements. H.E. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's humanitarian vision serves as a source of global inspiration, advancing the values of generosity, giving, and social responsibility.”

H.E. Al Kaabi asserted that he is extremely proud of Her Highness's most recent achievement, which recognises her long standing humanitarian journey and contributions to various domains, as well as her charitable ventures both regionally and internationally. His Excellency also remarked that this distinguished medal symbolises a well-deserved tribute to an enduring journey of boundless giving, while reflecting Her Highness's prominent global stature, serving as a source of pride for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It further showcases the international recognition of Her Highness's vision to empower all individuals across the globe, regardless of their gender or ethnicity.

H.E. Al Kaabi also highlighted Her Highness's remarkable contributions to supporting various humanitarian initiatives and promoting the UAE's civilisational message globally, nurturing a prosperous tomorrow for all. Additionally, His Excellency noted that Her Highness's visit to the Republic of Turkey underscores the long-standing bilateral ties between the two nations, built on the principles of mutual respect and shared understanding, while strengthening the UAE's leading position in humanitarian work and constructive diplomacy.