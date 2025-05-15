David Cooper MBE Announced As CIBSE President Elect For 2025/26

MENAFN - Pressat) CIBSE is delighted to announce David Cooper MBE as its President Elect for the 2025/26 term. A distinguished engineer with over 40 years of experience in the lift and escalator industry, David brings unparalleled expertise and leadership to CIBSE, advancing its mission to champion safe, sustainable and high-performing built environments.

David began his career as an apprentice with the British Railways Board before joining KONE, one of the world's leading manufacturers of lifts and escalators, where he rose to the role of Regional Safety Manager. His experience expanded further as an engineer surveyor with Royal Insurance UK, conducting statutory inspections, commissioning oversight and training new engineer surveyors.

As CEO of LECS (UK), David has led the company to become a prominent consultancy in the lift and escalator sector. He has directed numerous award-winning projects worldwide, including the Emirates Cable Car in London, the Mecca Metro, and the Hastings Cliff Railway. His portfolio spans lifts, escalators, passenger walkways, façade access systems and cable cars, showcasing his broad expertise in design, installation, modernisation, safety and project management.

“Throughout my career, I've been passionate about driving innovation and safety in the lift and escalator industry, while mentoring the next generation of engineers. I'm deeply honoured to step into the role of President Elect and look forward to working with CIBSE to support the industry's evolution towards net zero and excellence in the built environment” said David Cooper MBE.

His contributions to the industry have been recognised with an MBE in 2023 for services to lift and escalator engineering, further cementing his legacy as a leader in the field.

David is also a Visiting Professor at the University of Northampton and a Fellow of several prestigious engineering institutions, including CIBSE, IET and IMechE. His academic achievements include an undergraduate degree BSc (Hons) and two post-graduate master degrees: MSc & MPhil, reflecting his commitment to lifelong learning and innovation.

CIBSE is proud to welcome David Cooper as its President Elect for 2025/26, confident that his expertise and passion will inspire the industry to achieve new heights of excellence.