Allegations Of Service Rule Violations Surface Against MS, Govt Dental College Srinagar

Dr. Sandeep Kaur, Principal of Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar, said,“He has been working on these posts for the last six years-who are we to challenge it?”

She further stated that the decision was made by the government and that the institution has no role in the matter.

When contacted, Secretary Health and Medical Education J&K, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, declined to comment on the issue, citing ill health.

In a related controversy, an internal inquiry was reportedly initiated following a formal complaint of harassment lodged by a female engineer from the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department. The inquiry committee had reportedly found the Medical Superintendent guilty of misconduct, but sources suggest that the matter was quietly shelved without any visible disciplinary action.

The episode has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of service rules in medical institutions and a transparent mechanism to address internal complaints. Stakeholders are urging the administration to clarify the allocation of roles and ensure that academic and clinical duties are not compromised due to administrative overlaps.

Public health advocates stress that the integrity of teaching hospitals depends heavily on maintaining clear separations of responsibility and avoiding conflict of interest-particularly in leadership positions. The situation continues to unfold, and stakeholders await a formal response from the authorities.

