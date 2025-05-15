Allegations Of Service Rule Violations Surface Against MS, Govt Dental College Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Concerns have emerged over alleged violations of service conduct rules by the Medical Superintendent of Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar, who is currently holding two key positions simultaneously. Official sources and documents suggest that the individual is not only serving as the Medical Superintendent but also heading the Department of Dental Materials and guiding postgraduate students as a member of the teaching faculty.
According to Jammu and Kashmir government service norms, medical faculty roles are full-time responsibilities, with defined teaching, clinical, and administrative duties. Critics argue that holding three significant posts may compromise the efficiency and accountability expected from each role.
“It raises serious questions about how much time is being allocated to core responsibilities like clinical supervision, OPD patient care, and academic duties such as delivering lectures and mentoring students,” said a senior faculty member on condition of anonymity.
Furthermore, the officer in question has reportedly been allotted an official vehicle-an entitlement typically reserved for the Principal of the institution as per established norms. This has also drawn criticism, with some alleging preferential treatment in violation of government protocols.
Dr. Sandeep Kaur, Principal of Government Dental College and Hospital, Srinagar, said,“He has been working on these posts for the last six years-who are we to challenge it?”
She further stated that the decision was made by the government and that the institution has no role in the matter.
When contacted, Secretary Health and Medical Education J&K, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, declined to comment on the issue, citing ill health.
In a related controversy, an internal inquiry was reportedly initiated following a formal complaint of harassment lodged by a female engineer from the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department. The inquiry committee had reportedly found the Medical Superintendent guilty of misconduct, but sources suggest that the matter was quietly shelved without any visible disciplinary action.
The episode has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of service rules in medical institutions and a transparent mechanism to address internal complaints. Stakeholders are urging the administration to clarify the allocation of roles and ensure that academic and clinical duties are not compromised due to administrative overlaps.
Public health advocates stress that the integrity of teaching hospitals depends heavily on maintaining clear separations of responsibility and avoiding conflict of interest-particularly in leadership positions. The situation continues to unfold, and stakeholders await a formal response from the authorities.
