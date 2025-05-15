Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-15 10:06:06
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - Rubicon Organics Inc. : Announced the appointment of Glen Ibbott, a cannabis industry veteran and former Chief Financial Officer of Aurora Cannabis Inc. as its Interim Chief Financial Officer. Rubicon Organics Inc. shares V are trading unchanged at $0.41.

