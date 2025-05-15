Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IOM Concerned About Escalating Violence In Tripoli


2025-05-15 10:05:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 15 (KINA) -- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Thursday expressed concern about the recent escalation of violence in (Tripoli) Libya and the mobilization of armed groups in surrounding regions and warned of the severe risk of mass displacement and danger to civilians.
In a statement released in Geneva, the IOM said that the organization joined other UN partners in calling for an immediate ceasefire to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.
The IOM welcomed reports of a ceasefire and urged its full and unconditional respect to safeguard the rights and dignity of all those in affected areas.
The IOM confirmed its continued collaboration with partners to provide humanitarian access to vulnerable groups including migrants and to monitor possible displacement trends and its continuing standing to provide support as needed. (end)
