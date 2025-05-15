403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
IOM Concerned About Escalating Violence In Tripoli
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, May 15 (KINA) -- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Thursday expressed concern about the recent escalation of violence in (Tripoli) Libya and the mobilization of armed groups in surrounding regions and warned of the severe risk of mass displacement and danger to civilians.
In a statement released in Geneva, the IOM said that the organization joined other UN partners in calling for an immediate ceasefire to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.
The IOM welcomed reports of a ceasefire and urged its full and unconditional respect to safeguard the rights and dignity of all those in affected areas.
The IOM confirmed its continued collaboration with partners to provide humanitarian access to vulnerable groups including migrants and to monitor possible displacement trends and its continuing standing to provide support as needed. (end)
imk
In a statement released in Geneva, the IOM said that the organization joined other UN partners in calling for an immediate ceasefire to ensure the safety and well-being of civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.
The IOM welcomed reports of a ceasefire and urged its full and unconditional respect to safeguard the rights and dignity of all those in affected areas.
The IOM confirmed its continued collaboration with partners to provide humanitarian access to vulnerable groups including migrants and to monitor possible displacement trends and its continuing standing to provide support as needed. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Saison Capital, BRI Ventures & Coinvestasi Launches Tokenize Indonesia - A RWA Startup Accelerator
- BC.GAME To Host 'Untamed Arena' During TOKEN2049 Dubai, Showcasing Web3 Culture And Influencer Appearances
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
CommentsNo comment