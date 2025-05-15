This Week Critical For Advancing Peace Efforts Ukraine's FM
This was stated by Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, speaking to journalists ahead of President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Türkiye, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.
“The Ukrainian delegation is here. We are ready to support peace efforts aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace. Ukraine has never been - and is not now - an obstacle to peace,” Sybiha emphasized.
The minister added that the composition of Ukraine's negotiation team would be determined later.
“A high-level Ukrainian delegation, led by the President of Ukraine, has arrived in Türkiye. We are once again showing and demonstrating our openness and support for President Trump's efforts to achieve a just peace,” Sybiha stated.
He noted the productivity of yesterday's meeting with allies in Antalya, held on the sidelines of the informal NATO foreign ministers' summit.
“We've synchronized our positions, coordinated our actions, because this is truly a critical week for our peace efforts. We're approaching a tipping point where the world must step up pressure on the Russian aggressor to stop the war. The Russian aggressor must understand the consequences of blatantly mocking peace proposals and efforts,” Sybiha said.Read also: Kyiv hits back: Russia sends insults, not peace to Türkiye talks
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have begun their meeting in Ankara.
