Microtech Secures Major Contract With Government Printing Office To Provide On-Site Federal Print Managed Services

RESTON, Va., May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MicroTech, a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, proudly announces its latest achievement: a contract award from the Government Printing Office (GPO) under the esteemed D951-M program. This win authorizes MicroTech to deliver comprehensive managed print services, including printing, scanning, document conversion, mail equipment, fax server solutions, fleet management, and managed print services, to federal agencies both within the Continental United States (CONUS) and Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS).

A Monumental Milestone: Over 200 Task Orders and $400 Million in Awards

This contract expands MicroTech's federal sector presence and builds on a legacy of success with the 951-M program. With over 200 task orders issued for services such as equipment supply, digitization, personnel management, and maintenance, MicroTech has become a trusted provider for federal agencies. Each task order typically exceeds $2 million, with the program's cumulative value estimated at over $400 million, a figure that continues to grow.

Proven Federal Excellence

Since 2003, MicroTech has earned a reputation for delivering cost-effective, scalable solutions to both civilian and defense agencies. From print document services to IT asset management and enterprise mail systems, MicroTech consistently meets the unique needs of federal clients. Leveraging a strong network of partners, the company utilizes both leased and procured equipment to maximize efficiency and ensure top-tier service delivery.

The 951-M Program: A Federal Cornerstone

Now in its 19th year, the 951-M Umbrella Contract averages 20 task orders annually, each valued at over $2 million. It remains a vital resource for federal operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. As the program evolves, MicroTech remains committed to providing innovative, reliable solutions that support the US Government's mission.

"We are honored to support the mission-critical operations of our federal partners through this significant contract award," said Tony Jimenez, President & CEO of MicroTech. "This reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and service reliability in managed print services across the public sector."

About MicroTech

Founded in 2004, MicroTech is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certified by the SBA and NMSDC. Recognized as a top Hispanic business and award-winning IT Managed Service Provider, MicroTech delivers solutions in Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Infrastructure Services, Professional Engineering, Network Integration, Leasing/Financial Services, and Unified Communications. The company holds key certifications, including ISO 9001, 20000, 27001, 20243, CMMI Level 3 (Services & Development), and CMMC Level 2, as verified by a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), ensuring excellence in IT and advanced technology solutions.

