Acorns Doubles Down On Financial Wellness For The Whole Family

IRVINE, Calif. and CHICAGO, May 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorns, the financial wellness app for everyday Americans, today announced the asset acquisition of EarlyBird, the family wealth and digital memory platform for children. With this move, Acorns further accelerates its leadership in financial wellness for the family.

In the past year, Acorns has doubled its customers on Acorns Gold, a $12/month subscription plan created to serve the financial needs of families. This builds on the company's momentum from its 2023 acquisition of GoHenry, the UK smart money app and debit card for kids, and the launch of its Acorns Early app, which have collectively already served millions of kids.

"Our products help families grow from a baby's earliest dollar invested all the way to their retirement fund later in life," said Noah Kerner , CEO of Acorns. "This deal with EarlyBird, and its two talented founders, represents another important step in our journey to becoming a full financial wellness app for everyday families."

Founded in 2019, EarlyBird introduced an innovative product that integrates financial investing with content and community, enabling family and friends to contribute to a child's future while preserving meaningful memories through a digital time capsule.

"When we founded EarlyBird, we envisioned creating a platform that would transform how families leave lasting legacies for their children," said Jordan Wexler, CEO and co-founder of EarlyBird. "The opportunity to join Acorns not only reaffirms our vision, but expands our impact to millions of families who also care deeply about building their children's financial futures."

Caleb Frankel, COO and co-founder of EarlyBird, added, "We have such strong alignment in our core values and shared commitment to financial accessibility and education, and with Acorns, we'll be able to create even more meaningful family experiences around money."

Existing EarlyBird customers will be welcomed to join Acorns as customers. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Wexler and Frankel will join Acorns later this month.

About Acorns

Acorns is a financial wellness app that helps everyday people and families save and invest money for the long term. Since 2014, Acorns has grown into a global company with multiple life stage products serving the needs of kids, teens, adults, and parents. Named one of TIME's "World's Best Brands of 2024," Acorns has served over 15.5 million people worldwide and helped customers save & invest over $26 billion dollars, much of it from spare change and small amounts.

Investment advisory products and services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC ("Acorns"), an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Brokerage services are provided by Acorns Securities, LLC, an SEC registered Broker Dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Acorns is not a bank. Banking services issued by Lincoln Savings Bank or nbkc bank, members FDIC. The Acorns Early card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. For more information, visit .

